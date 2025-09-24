5 Standing Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Overhang Without a Single Crunch After 45

If you’re looking to shrink the dreaded belly overhang, performing standing exercises can be a stellar way to achieve results. In fact, all you need is a few essential tools like dumbbells and resistance bands—no pricey gym membership required. We’ve rounded up five essential standing moves to shrink belly fat without a single crunch. You can thank us later!

Let’s be honest: Not everyone has time for an hour-long gym session. Between work deadlines and family commitments, life gets busy—fast. The below exercises can be completed in the comfort of your home and don’t require any floor work, which becomes especially beneficial after 45.

“After 45, crunches can strain the spine and mostly work surface muscles,” stresses Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Core strength should support posture, balance, and back health—not just appearance.”

Standing exercises recruit the entire body—glutes, abs, hips, and stabilizers while torching a greater number of calories than floor workouts, says Canham.”They’re also more functional, mimicking daily movements,” she adds.

5 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat After 45

“Hormonal shifts and muscle loss make belly fat more common after 45,” Canham notes. “Standing core moves are safer, more effective, and better at shrinking belly fat than crunches while also keeping your body strong for everyday life.”

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Twists

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start standing tall with your hands behind your head. Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it. Continue to alternate sides with control. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Better Than Ab Classes After 40

Woodchop

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a medicine ball above one shoulder. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Reverse the motion. Repeat on the other side. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

5 Standing Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches After 40

Dumbbell Side Bends

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand by your side. Slowly bend at your waist toward the left, stretching your obliques as you do so. Return to standing. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

8 Bodyweight Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than HIIT After 45

High Knee March

Stand tall. Begin to march in place while lifting one knee up toward your chest, as high as you’re able to. Draw in your abs tight as you lift each knee. Slowly lower before switching sides. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

5 Daily Moves That Flatten Belly Fat Better Than Dieting After 40

Standing Plank Band Pulls