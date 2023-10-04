Panera Just Launched 3 Brand-New Toasted Sandwiches

Among all the fan-favorite soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, and bowls, most people can probably find something that speaks to them on Panera Bread's vast menu. The chain's latest collection of sandwiches, however, seems to be designed for customers with major appetites and cravings for big flavors.

Panera just launched a brand-new line of Stacked Toasted Baguette sandwiches loaded with meat, cheese, toppings, and sauces. The line is made up of three sizable options—a Chicken & Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, Chicken Green Goddess Caprese Melt, and Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt. While they all have their own unique flavors, the sandwiches do have two key things in common: Panera's toasted French baguettes and smoked, pulled chicken raised without antibiotics.

RELATED: 11 Secrets Panera Bread Doesn't Want You to Know

The new Chicken & Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt features that pulled chicken, thick sliced pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, tomato bell pepper sauce, and a blend of shredded Fontina and mozzarella cheeses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Chicken Green Goddess Caprese Melt comes with pulled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, Peppadew peppers, fresh basil, arugula, Green Goddess dressing, and garlic aioli.

Finally, the Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt features pulled chicken, Black Forest Ham, smoked gouda, arugula, and country mustard.

The three new additions expand Panera's line of Toasted Baguette sandwiches that first debuted in January this year. The launch was a big milestone for Panera since it was the first time it offered sandwiches on its famous French baguettes.

The original selection of Toasted Baguettes only included Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella, and Smoky Buffalo Chicken sandwiches. Panera also added a brand-new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt to the line back in June.

RELATED: What a Professional Chef Orders at Panera

All three of the new Stacked Toasted Baguettes cost $13.59 at my local Panera in New Jersey, while the four other Toasted Baguettes cost $11.19. Prices may vary by location.

The launch of the Stacked Toasted Baguettes isn't the only exciting Panera news to come out in recent days. Just last week, the chain launched a new "Roman Empire Menu" consisting of iconic items that customers "just can't stop thinking about," in its own words. The menu was inspired by a viral TikTok trend where women ask men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire. In TikTok videos racking up millions of likes and views, many of those men revealed that they think about it as often as every day.

The menu includes Panera's top-selling soup, Broccoli Cheddar, as well as the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich, and two types of Caesar salads.