The 5 Best Pilates Workouts To Build Six-Pack Abs

Pilates is renowned for its ability to strengthen and tone the core, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to build a six-pack. The controlled, precise movements of Pilates not only target the superficial ab muscles but also engage the deep stabilizing muscles, leading to a strong and defined midsection. Here are the five best Pilates workouts I recommend as a trainer to help you achieve those six-pack abs, each featuring three effective exercises.

These Pilates workouts are designed to help you build a strong, toned core and achieve the six-pack you've always wanted. Consistency and proper form are key to maximizing your results. Incorporate these exercises into your fitness routine and watch your core strength and definition improve over time.

Workout #1: Classical Pilates Core Series

Classical Pilates exercises focus on building a strong foundation by targeting the entire core. This series emphasizes the importance of form and control, which are essential for developing a six-pack.

The Hundred

Lie on your back with your legs raised to a tabletop position and arms by your sides. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat while extending your legs at a 45-degree angle. Pump your arms up and down, inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts. Repeat for 10 sets of 10 pumps.

Roll-Up

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Slowly curl your upper body off the mat, reaching towards your toes. Roll back down with control, vertebra by vertebra. Perform 8 to 10 reps.

Single Leg Stretch

Lie on your back and bring both knees into your chest. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat. Extend your right leg out at a 45-degree angle while pulling your left knee towards your chest. Switch legs. Continue alternating legs for 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Workout # 2: Pilates Plank Challenge

Planks are a fantastic way to build core strength and endurance. This Pilates plank challenge combines various plank exercises to engage every muscle in your core, helping you achieve a six-pack.

Plank to Pike

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lift your hips up towards the ceiling to form an inverted V-shape. Lower back down to the plank position with control. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Side Plank with Leg Lift

Begin in a side plank position with your elbow under your shoulder and feet stacked. Lift your top leg as high as you can while keeping your core engaged. Lower your leg back down with control. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Plank Knee Tucks

Start in a high plank position. Bring your right knee towards your right elbow, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Continue alternating sides for 10 to 12 reps per side.

Workout #3: Pilates Mat Routine

This Pilates mat routine focuses on a variety of exercises that target the entire core. These movements are designed to enhance flexibility and strength, paving the way for a chiseled six-pack.

Double Leg Stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent towards your chest and your hands on your shins. Inhale and extend your arms and legs straight out. Exhale and circle your arms back to your shins while bringing your knees back in. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Crisscross

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent towards your chest. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat. Extend your right leg out while twisting your torso to bring your right elbow towards your left knee. Switch sides. Continue alternating sides for 10 to 12 reps per side.

Teaser

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Lift your upper body and legs into a V-shape, balancing on your sit bones. Reach your arms towards your toes and hold for a few seconds. Lower back down with control. Perform 6 to 8 reps.

Workout #4: Pilates Powerhouse Workout

The powerhouse refers to the core muscles, including the abdominals, lower back, and hips. This workout is designed to strengthen and tone the powerhouse, leading to a more defined six-pack.

The Saw

Sit with your legs extended wide and arms out to the sides. Twist your torso to the right and reach your left hand towards your right foot. Return to the center and repeat on the other side. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Scissor Kicks

Lie on your back with your legs extended towards the ceiling. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat. Lower your right leg towards the mat while pulling your left leg towards you. Switch legs. Continue alternating legs for 10 to 12 reps per side.

Leg Pull Front

Start in a reverse plank position with your hands under your shoulders and legs extended. Lift one leg towards the ceiling, keeping your core engaged. Lower the leg back down and switch sides. Perform 8-10 reps on each side.

Workout # 5: Advanced Pilates Core Burn

For those looking to take their Pilates practice to the next level, this advanced core workout features challenging exercises that will intensify your six-pack development.

Boomerang

Sit with your legs extended and crossed at the ankles, arms by your sides. Roll back onto your shoulders, lifting your legs overhead. Roll back up to a seated position, reaching your arms forward. Perform 6 to 8 reps.

Control Balance

Lie on your back and lift your legs overhead, reaching your toes towards the mat behind you. Lift one leg towards the ceiling, then switch sides. Continue alternating legs for 6 to 8 reps per side.

Jackknife

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides and legs extended towards the ceiling. Lift your hips off the mat, reaching your legs overhead. Lower your hips back down with control. Perform 6 to 8 reps.

