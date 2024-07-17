Having tight, sculpted abs is a major goal for many gym-goers. Truth be told, you have to put some work into getting a six-pack, and we're here to help. You may not have known that yoga can be instrumental in building up and strengthening your abdominal muscles. We are here to share a yoga instructor's go-to daily workout for your abs.

Yoga is an excellent way to collectively strengthen your ab muscles to help prevent injury and pain. "Yoga is beneficial for improving core strength because many yoga postures strengthen more than just the rectus abdominis, an impactful alternative from 'popular' ab exercises like crunches," explains Amber Webster, ERYT-500 and corporate trainer for YogaSix. "The rectus abdominis are admired as the visual 'six pack,' but activating the other three paired muscles (internal and external obliques, and the transverse abdominis) supports and stabilizes the spine."

Webster suggests approaching these workouts in a progressive manner rather than seeking immediate results. She puts it this way: "Integrity is paramount to reps!"

Now, without further ado, let's explore Webster's go-to daily workout for your abs.

Foot on Floor Single Leg Lifts

Play

Lie flat on your back with your feet hip-width apart on the floor and legs bent. Extend one leg approximately 30 degrees from the ground, keeping the other food on the floor. Lift your raised leg up and down as you focus on your breath.

Complete five sets of five reps on each side.

The 10-Move Standing Ab Workout To Get Fit & Lean

Leg Lifts

"[Leg lifts engage] the external obliques and rectus abdominis," Webster tells us.

While lying flat on your back, extend your legs upward as if they're placed against an imaginary wall. They should be perpendicular to the floor. Extend your fingers forward, palms facing down. Keep your spine flat as you lower your legs 30 degrees from the ground.

Complete five sets of five reps.

How Quickly Can You Get Abs? What to Know Based on Your Body Type

1/2 Boat Pose (Ardha Navasana)

Play

Start this move flat on your back with your legs perpendicular to the ground. Pull your spine toward the floor, activating your abs. Bring both legs to form a 30-degree angle. Webster suggests, "To increase the challenge, raise your shoulders off the ground and extend your arms forward."

Begin with three reps and gently increase to five as you progress. Hold for five rounds of breath.

Plank (Phalakasana)

Begin this exercise in a downward-facing dog position. Move your weight forward as you line your shoulders up over your wrists. Make sure your body is in a straight line. Pull your belly into your spine. For additional support, feel free to keep your knees soft or place your forearms on the floor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hold for five rounds of breathing, and repeat however many times as you'd like.

5 Most Effective At-Home Workouts for Your Abs

Side Plank (Vasisthasana) + Oblique Crunch

Start in a plank position. Press your right palm into the floor as you bring energy up to your underarm. Roll onto the side of your right foot and bring your left arm up to the ceiling. Align your legs, hips, feet, and shoulders in the side plank position. Keep your legs activated. "Take your left hand and hover it next to your right ribs/obliques, reach back up, and repeat movement with your breath," Webster instructs.

Perform five reps on each side as you work your way up to a full minute before switching sides.

5 Quick 5-Minute Core Workouts for Sculpted Abs

Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

Get started in a seated position with your legs extended. Bend your knees slightly, and tilt your pelvis a bit forward so your lower back is elongated. Bring your right foot over your left leg. Place the sole of your right foot on the ground, planted right outside your left knee. Your right hand should be grounded to the ground behind you. Breathe in as you elongate your spine, and breathe out as you twist to the right, wrapping your left arm around your right shin.

Webster recommends completing a minimum of five rounds of breath per side.