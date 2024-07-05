5 Best Lower Ab Workouts To Sculpt a 6-Pack

If your summer fitness goal is to sculpt a trim and toned midsection, we have some excellent news: You can achieve a sculpted six-pack by targeting your lower ab muscles. Most people aiming for washboard abs focus on sit-ups, crunches, and planks instead of the lower abs, which are crucial for building a well-defined core. That's why we talked with Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend, who shared their top five lower ab workouts designed specifically for sculpting abs of steel.

Developing eye-catching V lines looks impressive and is essential for overall strength and health. According to research, your core muscles, particularly the lower abs, are vital for maintaining balance and stability. They help protect your spine and reduce your risk of lower back injuries during daily activities and workouts. Additionally, strengthening your lower abs can improve posture, enhance stability, and boost physical performance.

"The lower ab region is one of the most frustrating places to lose fat," Dickson explains. "While we can't guarantee that training our lower abs will reduce fat in that area, recent scientific research has shown that spot fat reduction may not be a myth."

Targeting your lower abs with Dickson's workouts below is a surefire way to torch calories and sculpt the midsection you've always wanted. Read on for the best lower ab workouts and detailed instructions.

Workout #1

1. Decline Reverse Crunch

Set an adjustable workout bench so it's lower than parallel to the ground. "[Lie] down on it with your legs hanging off the end, knees bent, and feet touching the floor," instructs Dickson. "Hold the opposite end of the bench with your hands for support and lift your legs off the ground by crunching your abs, actively pressing your lower back into the bench."

Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

2. Cable Crunch

Make sure an adjustable cable is about the height of your eyes, and set up your attachment of choice to the carabiner. "Grab a double-ended rope attachment if you aren't sure what to use," says Dickson. "Hold the attachment loosely in your hands and step back and down into a full-kneeling position. The attachment should be in front of your face. While keeping your arms relaxed, curl your spine over and crunch down, pulling your forehead toward the floor."

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

3. Jackknife

To perform the jackknife, Dickson explains, "Sit on the edge of a flat weight bench with your arms behind you, gripping the sides of the bench. Your legs should be extended with your heels on the ground. Crunch your abs to pull your knees up and back toward your chest."

Aim for two sets of as many reps as possible with one minute of rest between sets.

Workout #2

1. Plank

For planks, get into a pushup position and lower onto your elbows. "Extend your hips by flexing your glutes and brace your abs," says Dickson.

Hold this position for 30 seconds across two rounds. Rest for one minute between rounds.

2. Hanging Leg Raise

Begin this exercise by holding onto a pull-up bar or utilizing a high chair station that supports your elbows. Let your legs freely hang. "Exhale and crunch your abs to lift your legs up and forward until they're parallel to the ground," instructs Dickson. "If this movement is too difficult with straight legs, bend your knees to a 90-degree angle."

Perform two sets of 15 reps with one minute of rest between.

3. Plank

It's time for another plank to fire up the core. Dickson says, "Get into a pushup position and then down onto your elbows, keeping your body rigid from head to toe. Extend your hips by flexing your glutes and brace your abs."

Hold this position for as long as possible for four sets. Rest for one minute between sets.

Workout #3

Perform this workout as a circuit, moving from one exercise to the next with little to no rest. Do three rounds total, resting for one minute between each round.

1. V-ups

"Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and your arms behind your head," says Dickson. "From here, exhale and contract your abs to lift your legs and arms off the floor, reaching your arms toward your toes."

2. Bicycle Kicks

Play

For bicycle kicks, lie flat on your back and clasp your hands at the back of your head. Bend your knees to form 90-degree angles. "From here, kick one leg forward, extending that knee while bringing your same-side elbow to the opposite-side knee. Reverse the motion and perform it with the opposite limbs as though you were pedaling a bicycle."

3. Plank

"Lastly, flip over from your back to your stomach and prop yourself up on your elbows. Ensure your knees and hips are locked, and your torso forms a straight line from head to toe, then hold the position," says Dickson.

Workout #4

1. Mountain Climbers

"Get into a pushup position with your knees and elbows locked," instructs Dickson. "Draw one knee up and forward toward the same-side armpit, crunching your abs hard as you do. Return that foot to the starting position, and as soon as your foot touches the ground, perform the same motion with the opposite leg."

Aim for three sets of 20 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Russian Twist

The Russian twist begins in a seated position on the ground with your knees bent just a bit and your legs raised off the floor. Hold a lightweight dumbbell or medicine ball ahead of your chest. "Twist from side to side as though you were going to place the object on the ground next to you, using your core to maintain rigidity in your legs," says Dickson.

Do three sets of 20 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

3. V-ups

Dickson says, "Lie on your back on the floor with your legs extended and your arms behind your head. From here, exhale and contract your abs to lift your legs and arms off the floor, reaching your arms toward your toes."

Complete three sets of 12 to 20 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

Workout #5

1. Hanging Leg Raises

"Hang [onto] a pull-up bar or use a high chair station with elbow support, allowing your legs [to extend beneath you fully]," Dickson explains. "Exhale and crunch your abs to lift your legs up and forward until they're parallel to the ground. If this movement is too difficult with straight legs, bend your knees to a 90-degree angle."

Perform four sets of 10 to 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Cable Crunch

Begin the cable crunch by setting an adjustable cable to eye height, and set your attachment of choice to the carabiner. "If you aren't sure what to use, grab a double-ended rope attachment," says Dickson. "Hold the attachment loosely in your hands and step back and down into a full-kneeling position. The attachment should be in front of your face. While keeping your arms relaxed, curl your spine over and crunch down, pulling your forehead toward the floor."

Complete four sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

3. Hollow Hold

"Lie on your back with your legs straight and arms extended behind your head," says Dickson. "Exhale long and deep until you're empty of air and your lower back presses flush into the floor. Gently lift your legs and arms off the ground, holding the static position while taking small sips of air through your nose. Ensure that your lower back remains in contact with the floor."

Hold this position for as long as possible for three sets. Rest for one minute between sets.