Let's be honest: Not unlike vanilla or chocolate ice cream, everyone has their favorite go-to workout routine. It made us curious as to what is more effective when it comes to losing belly fat: yoga or Pilates? We happen to love all of the above—including both flavors of ice cream!—but one exercise reigns supreme for getting your midsection into shape.

While all exercise is beneficial, we chatted with Daisean Brewster, CPT, Blink Fitness, who reveals which exercise is more productive if you're looking to shed excess pounds and belly fat. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, don't miss out on 10 Best Low-Impact Exercises To Melt Belly Fat.

Yoga or Pilates: Which is more effective for belly fat loss?

Whether you are team yoga or team Pilates, both exercises are productive in their own right. These popular forms of physical activity provide many benefits for your overall health and well-being. Brewster explains, "While both practices focus on improving strength, flexibility, and balance, there are some key differences when it comes to burning body fat or losing belly fat."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One key difference between Pilates and yoga is the level of intensity. "Yoga typically involves holding poses for longer periods of time, focusing on deep breathing and mindfulness," explains Brewster. "While yoga can help improve muscle tone and flexibility, it may not be as effective for burning body fat compared to more intense forms of exercise like high-intensity interval training (HIIT)."

RELATED: 10 Best Low-Impact Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

As far as Pilates is concerned, this type of workout can include equipment such as reformer machines or resistance bands to add resistance to each movement. This will bump up the calorie burn and help you sculpt lean muscle. "Pilates focuses on strengthening the core muscles, which can help improve posture and reduce belly fat over time," Brewster adds.

Needless to say, if you were to choose between the two, Pilates is the winner when it comes to losing and burning body and belly fat. However, Brewster says incorporating both workouts into your fitness regimen can be incredibly beneficial in achieving your weight-loss goals.

RELATED: 10 Strength Training 'Rules' to Follow for the Best Results

"Yoga can help improve flexibility and relieve stress, while Pilates can target specific muscle groups and increase overall strength," Brewster tells us. "In conclusion, while both yoga and Pilates offer unique benefits, if your goal is to specifically target belly fat or burn body fat, Pilates may be more effective due to its focus on muscle toning and strengthening."