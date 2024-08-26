Fast-Growing Poke Bowl Chain Is Opening 7 New Restaurants—Here's Where 

We can't get enough poke, and fortunately, a popular chain just announced plans to expand the reach of its beloved raw fish and rice bowls.

Pokeworks plans to open seven new locations in the Boston area, adding to the five Pokeworks locations already in the region. The chain is known as the quickest-growing fast-casual poke restaurant in America.

The brand currently operates 67 locations across 20 states in every region of the United States (from Arizona to Wisconsin, Texas to Connecticut), with international outposts in Taiwan and Canada, and Mexico franchises coming soon.

Pokeworks opened in 2015 in Midtown Manhattan, founded by a group of friends who loved traveling to Hawaii and wanted to bring their favorite accessible flavors to the mainland. The chain's Sushi Burrito—a massive maki wrapped with flexible nori and stuffed with poke, vegetables and rice—became a lunchtime phenomenon, causing the chain to take off quickly in New York City and beyond.

Pokeworks' first-ever employee, Lelin Kandel, who rose from general manager to senior operations manager, will expand the franchise along with current franchisee Rong Cong and tech entrepreneurs Nijjwol Lamsal and Roshan Gaucha.

"I've had an incredible experience working with the Pokeworks brand, and have witnessed firsthand their commitment to supporting franchisees and ensuring their individual success," said Kandel. "I'm thrilled to begin my new venture with the brand as a franchisee and know that the thoughtful systems and operations in place will help ensure Cong, Lamsal, Gauchan, and my own expansion efforts are as seamless as possible. Being from Boston myself, I've seen the warm reception the current locations have received, and I'm thrilled to be a part of introducing Pokeworks to new neighborhoods throughout the city."

Pokeworks' menu varies just a bit regionally and focuses on using sustainable seafood (when possible) for pickup, delivery, and catering. All poke bowls can be customized or ordered as is. Signature items include the Hawaiian Ahi bowl topped with ahi tuna, cucumber, sliced onion, hijiki seaweed, edamame, Pokeworks Classic sauce, chili flakes, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, and seasonal crunch, all over a bowl of white rice.

Pokeworks also offers seasonal specials, like a new plant-based tuna bowl, pressed sushi, and more. Those who prefer cooked proteins can also select lobster, chicken, or shrimp in addition to the menu of raw tuna or salmon, which can be torched on top for a bit of a crisp sear on the uncooked protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to rice bowls, guests can also choose build-your-own sushi burritos or poke salads over a bowl of greens. Sides are also on the menu and include shelled edamame, spam musubi, miso soup, seaweed salad, and more. To chase it down, house special lemonades, iced teas, milk teas, and imported Hawaiian juice drinks are also available. Regulars can order through the chain's app to get rewards on future Pokeworks purchases.

"Witnessing Pokeworks' meteoric rise from its early days to its current status as a powerhouse brand is truly inspiring," said Lamsal. "It's an honor to be part of their growth journey, and we look forward to introducing their delicious menu to hungry patrons throughout the area."

No details on precisely where the new Boston locations will be located have been shared yet, but it's safe to say that Bostonians will be eagerly awaiting the new stores.