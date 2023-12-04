Popeyes Just Brought Back a Beloved Holiday Dessert

While Popeyes is most commonly associated with its signature fried chicken, the Louisiana Kitchen has won over fans with its desserts, too. As the holidays quickly approach, the fast-food chain is giving customers another reason to celebrate with the return of its popular Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Fried Pie.

The fruity dessert consists of a flaky, fried turnover-style pastry packed with blueberry, cream cheese, and lemon flavor. The pie will be available at select locations nationwide for a limited time, so you'll want to snag it soon.

The Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Fried Pie is available for a suggested price of $1.99, though the cost can vary depending on the location. First introduced in 2015, this dessert has made multiple limited-time appearances on Popeyes' menu over the years. It most recently returned to the chain for a limited time this past January.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The fan-favorite pie is joining Popeyes' Cinnamon Apple Fried Pie, a permanent menu item that features a crispy fried crust and cinnamon apple filling. The crust is covered in cinnamon and sugar, as well.

Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese and Cinnamon Apple and aren't the only pies that Popeyes has offered on its menu. The fast-food chain has previously rolled out other flavors like Strawberry Cream Cheese, Blackberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Raspberry Cheesecake. Besides pies, customers can score other desserts at Popeyes like the Oreo Cheesecake Cup and Strawberry Biscuits.

Fast-food blogger @markie_devo recently announced the return of Popeyes' beloved pies on social media, prompting fans to express their excitement. "If u never had it get it this time around its so good," one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the blogger's Instagram post. "They should make this a Permanent Flavor!" another person commented on Facebook.

The revival of the Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Fried Pie follows the permanent addition of Popeyes' chicken wings. Last month, the chain released five different flavors, three of which are new to Popeyes' menu. The options include Ghost Pepper, Sweet 'N Spicy, and the brand-new Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, and Signature Hot.

The chain recently shared that it has been working on its wings recipes for three years. A six-piece order starts at $5.99, though prices can vary depending on the location.