Popeyes Just Brought Back Its Popular Fish Sandwich & Other Goodies

The Popeyes brand usually revolves around its signature chicken, biscuits, and southern-style sides. But for the next few weeks, the fast-food chain is looking to lure seafood fans across the country.

This week, Popeyes officially brought back not just one, but several popular seafood options. The returning items include the fan-favorite Flounder Fish Sandwich, which is now back for its fourth seasonal run after initially launching in 2021.

The sandwich features premium flounder that's marinated in Popeyes' classic Louisiana herbs and spices, covered in a southern crispy coating, fried until golden brown, and served on a buttery brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce. Popeyes is also once again offering a spicy version of the same sandwich that contains all the same components, aside from swapping out the tartar sauce for a spicy mayo.

Even if flounder isn't really your thing, Popeyes has several other meat-free alternatives available to customers this seafood season. The chain just brought back its Shrimp Tackle Box Combo, which comes with eight pieces of crispy, seasoned butterfly shrimp paired with a signature side, biscuit, and a small drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers can also opt for the ¼ Popcorn Shrimp Combo—which comes with a whopping quarter pound of crispy popcorn shrimp—or a Surf & Turf Combo that features four butterfly shrimp, two chicken tenders, one side, and one biscuit. Prices and availability for all of these seafood items may vary by location, so make sure to check directly with a Popeyes restaurant near you for specific pricing information.

The return of Popeyes' seasonal seafood options comes just in time for the start of Lent on Feb. 14, when many consumers will start periodically abstaining from meat until Easter arrives on March 31. Like Popeyes, plenty of other fast-food and restaurant chains have been expanding their menus with seafood items to cater to customers who will be seeking meat-free options in the coming weeks.

Wendy's, for example, just brought back its popular Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich on Feb. 12, while White Castle brought back its seasonal Shrimp Nibblers, Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, and Clam Strips last week. Burger King will also debut a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich on Feb. 14, the same day that Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to bring back its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich.