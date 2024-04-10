Popeyes Is Testing a Spicy New Spin on Its Famous Chicken Sandwich

Nearly five years after Popeyes first debuted its iconic fried chicken sandwich—sparking a frenzy as customers flocked to restaurants just to get a taste of the viral offering—a spicy new spin on the fan-favorite item has been spotted on the menu.

The Louisiana-themed chicken chain just launched a new Signature Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, giving customers a piquant alternative to the classic. It starts with a chicken breast fillet that's marinated in Popeyes seasonings, hand-battered, and fried. The sandwich is then topped with barrel-cured pickle slices and a brand-new signature hot sauce.

That new hot sauce is the main difference between the Signature Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Popeyes' existing Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which instead comes with a spicy mayo.

Customers can also order a deluxe version of the new sandwich topped with bacon and Havarti cheese. While the general menu on the Popeyes website doesn't currently list the basic Signature Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, it does list the bacon and cheese-topped variety.

The catch with the new Signature Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is that it's reportedly only available at select locations. Chew Boom reported on April 9 that customers spotted it on Popeyes menus in the Nashville, Tenn., area. The food blog account Snackolator (@snackolator), which often previews new fast-food launches before they're officially announced, also reported in an Instagram post this week that the new sandwich was available in the Nashville market.

It's currently unclear if Popeyes restaurants in any other parts of the United States are also testing the sandwich, and a representative for the fast-food chain said they didn't have any additional details to share about the item when contacted by Eat This, Not That! So, any customers interested in sampling the new offering should check directly with their local Popeyes to confirm whether it's on the menu in their area.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The debut of this new sandwich comes less than a month after Popeyes introduced its new Honey Lemon Pepper chicken wings (1,304.6 calories per six-piece order). The marinated, hand-battered wings are flavored with tangy lemon, black pepper, and a touch of honey sweetness. They're currently available for a limited time alongside Popeyes' five other wing flavors: Honey BBQ (880 calories), Roasted Garlic Parmesan (1,040 calories), Signature Hot (1,190 calories), Ghost Pepper (680 calories), and Sweet 'N Spicy (910 calories).

Popeyes customers can also still snag the chain's seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich (681 calories) and Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich (730 calories) that returned to menus in February.

Nutrition information has been included when available.