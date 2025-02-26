Popeyes Just Dropped a Huge Chicken Sandwich Deal For a Limited Time

In the fast food world, no brand celebrates Mardi Gras quite like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The fried chicken joint, founded in the same city where the annual celebration goes down annually, also offers fun and exciting Mardi Gras-themed foods and sensational details so that people aren't the world can get a little taste of the Southern event. This year is no exception. This week, Popeyes revealed that from now until Fat Tuesday eve you can save big on one of their most popular items.

From now through March 3rd, Popeyes is offering its famous chicken sandwich — a "juicy chicken breast fillet marinated in Popeyes seasonings, hand-battered and breaded in our buttermilk system, fried until golden brown" and "sandwiched between two buttery toasted brioche buns, topped with our barrel cured pickle slices and classic mayo" — for just $4

Here's the fine print: The deal is available at restaurants or online ordering via the website or app, with one offer per order. The deal is valid on Popeyes delivery, but the price may be higher. Not valid with third-party delivery. It also excludes bacon and cheese. It is not available in AK, HI, USVI, or PR.

They also announced that while the deal ends on March 3, expect even better deals to kick off Fat Tuesday on March 4th when they are "turning up the fun with all-day happy hour pricing – starting at just $2!"

If you are looking for a sit-down restaurant to celebrate Mardi Gras, Applebee's announced a few new limited-time menu offerings adding new "Bourbon Street Favorites" to its lineup with its Big Easy Menu. The new menu offerings include two new Bourbon Street Cajun Pasta dishes.

Popeyes, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands, currently operates 3,705 restaurants in more than 46 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 30 countries worldwide. They recently announced that they are expanding globally, opening an additional 45 restaurants in the United Kingdom. New locations will open in Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, London, and Scotland with various versions of the restaurant, including dine-ins, drive-thrus, and delivery kitchens.

"Fresh off the fryer 🔥 2025 is about to get a whole lot spicier with 45+ new restaurants poppin' up in a city near you! Where next?" Popeyes UK captioned a recent Instagram post. "This is huge!! 🔥🔥" commented one fan, while several others requested restaurants in their cities.