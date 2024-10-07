 Skip to content

Popeyes Just Launched a Juicy New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The new sauce-topped sandwich will only stick around for a limited time.
Avatar for Zoe Strozewski
By
Published on October 7, 2024 | 10:24 AM
Popeyes is taking its chicken sandwich to a whole new level of heat. The Ghost Pepper Wings have garnered so much fandom that the chain decided to infuse those same spicy, peppery notes into its #1 item.

A brand-new Ghost Pepper Chicken sandwich is hitting menus today, Oct. 7. The "Ghost Pepper" name carries a lot of weight as it was formerly considered the hottest pepper in the world (the Pepper X now holds the title). However, Popeyes promises that its new sandwich "is indulgent, flavorful, and gives just the right kick to make your taste buds tingle without overwhelming the senses—this sandwich is scary good, but not scary spicy!"

It features a buttermilk-battered chicken breast, barrel-cured pickles, and a chili-infused Ghost Pepper Sauce on a toasted brioche bun. In other words, it is identical to Popeyes' wildly popular classic Chicken Sandwich (700 calories) except for replacing the mayo with that new Ghost Pepper Sauce. 

Popeyes Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich
The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich isn't the only exciting new option that is making its debut at Popeyes today. To celebrate the fall season, the chain is also offering a new Apple Cranberry Tea and Apple Cranberry Lemonade, both of which feature tart cranberry and warm spice flavors. The new beverages and chicken sandwich will only be available for a limited time, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before stopping by their local Popeyes. 

As a final goodie for fans, Popeyes is offering a new "Chick or Treat" promotion that provides customers with a free Chocolate Chip Biscuit with any purchase over $5. Running from Oct. 7 through Oct. 31, this deal is available online and via the Popeyes app. Guests can also score the freebie in person when they ask for it at checkout.

The launch of the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich and Apple Cranberry drinks comes just a couple of months after Popeyes expanded its dessert selection with the icing-topped Chocolate Chip Biscuit, as well as a new Apple Caramel Cheesecake swirled with a sweet and tangy caramel apple filling. Both are still on the menu for the time being but won't stick around for good, so fans should make sure to enjoy them while they can.

