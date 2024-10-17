Popeyes' Famous Thanksgiving Turkey Is Back—Here's How To Claim Yours

Popeyes is best known for its myriad of craveable fried chicken dishes, from its classic bone-in chicken to its beloved chicken sandwich. However, chicken isn't the only type of poultry customers can score at the popular fast-food chain this fall.

Popeyes just announced that its famous Cajun-Style Turkey is back for another run in 2024. The spiced bird first debuted at the chain in 2001 and has since become a seasonal offering that typically returns ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. For the third consecutive year in 2024, customers can enjoy the convenience of ordering their turkeys through the Popeyes website and having them delivered straight to their doors for $99.

The turkeys are also available in most stores for $54.99, but the price tag and availability may vary by location. Interested customers should contact their local Popeyes to confirm whether turkeys are in stock in their area and how much they're selling for.

Though roasting turkeys from their raw state is a Thanksgiving tradition in many households, Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey comes precooked—significantly reducing the prep and cooking time required. Customers need only thaw the frozen turkey a few days in advance and then reheat it in the oven for around two hours before serving.

The birds usually weigh between 11 and 13 pounds and are rubbed with classic Louisiana-style seasonings. Customers love them not only for the convenience, but also for that distinct Popeyes flavor.

"I've made turkey basically every way you can think of, and my hard-earned piece of wisdom is you can get a turkey from Popeyes for $50, throw it in the oven for a few hours, and end up with a bird better than any you've ever had," one fan raved in an X post in 2022.

Those interested in snagging a Cajun-Style Turkey for themselves this year shouldn't wait too long since they'll only be available for a limited time and while supplies last. Online orders should take one to three business days to arrive once shipped. Popeyes' full thawing, heating, and serving instructions for the turkeys are all available online.

The return of the Cajun-Style Turkey isn't the only major Popeyes news to come out recently. Starting Nov. 4, the chain's popular Big Box is returning to restaurants for a limited time. The meal bundle—which was last available over the summer—comes with two sides, a buttermilk biscuit (210 calories), and the customer's choice of three tenders (450 calories) or two pieces of fried chicken (280 calories per bone-in thigh).

Popeyes also introduced a new limited-edition Apple Cranberry Tea, Apple Cranberry Lemonade, and Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich (632 calories) earlier this month. The sandwich features a buttermilk-battered chicken breast, pickles, and a chili-infused Ghost Pepper Sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Nutrition information has been included when available.