Popeyes' #1 Fish Sandwich Is Back on the Menu (Along With Several Other Goodies)

Just in time to round out a growing list of meatless options for Lent, Popeyes has brought back its highly-rated Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time at locations nationwide.

The fried chicken chain initially introduced the seasonal menu item, its first ever fish sandwich, in 2021. Popeyes brought the sandwich back in 2022, this time offering it in Classic and Spicy iterations.

The flounder sandwich will again be available in both varieties during its 2023 appearance on Popeyes' menu, a representative for the chain confirmed. It features a fried flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices and served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and Popeyes Classic Tartar or Spicy Spread.

The grand return is good news for those observing no-meat Fridays during the Lenten season, as well as any Popeyes fans looking to branch out from the usual menu offerings (though we understand if customers still haven't gotten enough of the chain's wildly-popular chicken sandwiches). While several other fast-food chains offer their own takes on a seasonal fried fish sandwich, Popeyes' flounder sandwich has been ranked higher than all of its competitors.

The sandwich received rave reviews during its initial release in 2021 and established itself as more than a worthy competitor to Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich and McDonald's long-standing Filet-O-Fish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Classic version of Popeyes sandwich also tied for first place with Culver's North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich in our own ranking last year. The Spicy iteration made fourth place on this list, scoring points for its breading and heat but docked slightly for the fish itself fading in comparison to its accompaniments.

Though Lent does not officially start until Feb. 22, Popeyes has already added the Flounder Fish Sandwich to its online menu. The sandwich had a list price of $5.99 at one New Jersey store, though prices may vary based on location.

As a Valentine's Day bonus, the chain is offering a special deal where customers can get a free a la carte chicken or fish sandwich when purchasing a sandwich combo on the Popeyes app or website. The promotion is running from February 13 through February 19, according to a Popeyes representative.

The Shrimp Tackle Box, another Lent-friendly option, is also back on Popeyes menus for a limited time. The box includes eight pieces of breaded and fried butterfly shrimp seasoned with the chain's traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices.