7 Popular Pretzel Brands Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

The right pretzels are a perfectly salted snack. Whether you love them soft or crunchy, pretzels are always satisfying and hit the spot. But with so many options and brands on the shelves, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth the money and calories. To find out, we dug into Amazon reviews and found pretzel brands that customers have been vocal about. From too salty to overpriced, here are seven brands ranked from

Snyder’s of Hanover, Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods

Rating: 3.0

Nearly 12,000 customers have rated Snyder’s of Hanover, Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods and it’s worth noting while many enjoy the taste of the pretzels, the low rating is due to value and packing. The pretzel sticks are mostly broken upon arrival and the container wasn’t completely full. One recent reviewer wrote, “First let me tell you they taste great, the best I’ve tasted. The problem is packaging or perhaps improper packing. Almost half were broken, which makes them hard to use for dipping. The container was not full, perhaps they are reducing the content to keep the cost low.” Another agreed and wrote, “The pretzel rods themselves are tasty and fresh, and I really liked the sturdy container they came in—it’s resealable and great for keeping things crisp. Unfortunately, about half the rods were broken upon arrival, which kind of defeats the purpose when you’re expecting full-length rods (especially if you’re using them for dipping or decorating). Still a decent snack, but wish they had been packed with a bit more care.”

Wege Sourdough Broken Pretzels

Rating: 4.0

Over 650 people have reviewed Wege Sourdough Broken Pretzels and the biggest complaints are the price, taste and freshness. The latest reviewer wrote, “Really delish – and I am a pretzel expert – but way too expensive!!!” Another shared, “the pretzels were stale. I was disappointed with the freshness.”

Lenny & Larry’s FITZELS Protein Pretzels

Rating: 4.2

Over 2,100 people have reviewed Lenny & Larry’s FITZELS Protein Pretzels and health- conscious shoppers love the product for its 20 grams of plant protein. It’s a nutritional snack that’s getting a lot of positive feedback. The pretzels come in a variety of flavors and while some enjoy the seasonings, others say it’s too “salty.” One shopper wrote, “I wasn’t sure what to expect from a protein-packed pretzel with a cinnamon bun twist, but Lenny & Larry’s FITZELS totally surprised me—in a good way. First off, the crunch is real. These aren’t soft or chewy like their cookies; they’re legit pretzel bites with a satisfying snap.” Another wrote, ” found them way too salty, and I’m usually not very sensitive to salt. It kind of overpowered the flavor, which was disappointing because the seasoning itself is good. I ended up having to eat them in small amounts or mix them with something else to balance it out.”A third shared, “The holy grail of yum!!!! I’m so glad that I found these protein pretzels. They taste amazing! You get the crunch and the salt taste that you are craving, but with extra protein as a healthy side! I’ve tried three different varieties of Fitzels, and all three are super good. The only thing I wish is that they would come up with a lower sodium version.”

Unique Snacks Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings

Rating: 4.3

Over 1,200 customers have reviewed Unique Snacks Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings and the majority praise the texture, crunch and flavor while a few others are dissatisfied with the level of sodium and taste. The newest reviewer wrote, “like these. Good balance between salty, savory and crunchy.” Another shared, “Love these pretzels, always fresh and great tasting and according to the yucca app, healthy product no harmful additives.” A third wrote, “These are really tasty. I wish they had a bit less salt – thus the 4 stars- but still really good.”

Utz Sourdough Specials Pretzels

Rating: 4.4

Nearly 1,300 people have commented on Utz Sourdough Specials Pretzels and most customers share that the product strikes the right balance of crunchiness and salt, while a few shoppers express concern over some broken pieces. One reviewer wrote, “I love these pretzels. There are some broken ones but I don’t see this as a problem since you have to bite off pieces to eat them anyway. They are fresh and tasty and just enough salt for me. Go ahead and get some, if you are a pretzel lover as I am you’ll enjoy them too.” A second simply wrote, “These are the only pretzels we like.” Another shared, “The pretzels are fresh and crispy. The problem is I purchased these at Christmas time I dip them in caramel then chocolate. When I received them in December not many were broke. When I received them yesterday over half was broken. I don’t dip the broken ones because I want the presentation to look good.”

Original Splits

Rating: 4.76254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Original Splits has been reviewed by almost 2,900 people and shoppers love the pretzels for the perfect mix of salt and crunch. One reviewer wrote, “Crunchy and Salty with no sweetener, fantastic pretzels, I buy them in bulk 6 packages so I have them on hand.” A second agreed and wrote, “These are the best pretzels. They are salty and very crunchy and have great flavor. They are definitely worth the price. Will be ordering again.” A third wrote, “These pretzels are so superior to every other brand that I don’t even bother with others (except Dot’s if I’m looking for something seasoned). They’re way crunchier than more mainstream brands, flavorful and dark, really substantial and hearty. I’ve tried most of the Unique brand varieties and while they’re all pretty good, these original ones are the best.”

Dot’s Pretzels Original Seasoned Pretzel Twist Snack

Rating: 4.7

Dot’s Pretzels Original Seasoned Pretzel Twist Snack is ranked 4.7 stars like Original Splits, but we’re giving this brand the top spot based on the amount of reviews. Over 7,300 people have reviewed Dot’s Pretzels Original Seasoned Pretzel Twist Snack and customers are raving about the fresh quality, the great taste of the seven different flavors and how the pretzels are so good they’re “addicting.” One reviewer wrote, “Delicious! These are so addictive! Try them, you won’t regret it.” A second wrote, “These are the best pretzels I’ve ever tasted! I don’t dare try any other flavor than this because these are so good!!! Definitely worth the cost! I buy them in bulk!” Another shared, “If you’re a fan of sweet and crunchy snacks, Dot’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Twists are about to become your new favorite indulgence. These pretzels are baked to golden perfection and dusted with a warm, toasty blend of cinnamon and sugar that delivers just the right amount of sweetness without being overpowering.”