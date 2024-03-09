I Tried 9 Old-Fashioned Pretzels & the Best Was Salty and Sweet

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shiny, golden, salt-crusted pretzels are a staple in many a school lunch box. And they're not just for little ones. These crunchy snacks make a sophisticated side to your work-from-home sandwich and are right at home on a fancy cheese and charcuterie board at a party. Whether you eat them by the handful or dunk sticks in your favorite creamy dip, pretzels are a universally accepted snack.

They're also baked, not fried, which makes most pretzels lower in oil and fat content than other salty snacks, such as chips and even some popcorn. Though most pretzels contain sugar, it's usually much less than your typical store-bought cookie or pastry, making these salty snacks a healthier option at the grocery store.

Of course, taste matters when snack shopping. So, to help you identify the best pretzel bag to grab next time you're at the store, I sampled one of the most popular pretzels from leading national brands.

For this test, I tried each pretzel brand straight from the bag and noted its color, texture, shape, size, and, of course, flavor. Here's how these nine store-bought pretzels ranked in descending order:

Rold Gold Tiny Twists

Nutrition (Per 17 Pretzels) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Rold Gold is one of the most well-recognized brands of pretzels, but these tiny twists didn't stand up well against the competition.

The look: Unsurprisingly, given their name, these pretzels are golden and twisted. They have the classic German pretzel shape in a miniaturized version with thin, snappy arms and a smattering of white salt granules on all sides.

The taste: Despite the visible salt, these pretzels lacked flavor. They were so thin that they missed the satisfying crunch of more substantial pretzels in this test and broke easily in the bag.

Quinn Whole Grain Sea Salt Sticks

Nutrition (Per 25 Pretzels) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

These gluten-free pretzels are made from whole grain sorghum flour, brown rice flour, potato, and tapioca starch, and they are fortified with pea protein.

The look: Quinn's whole-grain pretzels are shaped into thin 3-inch rods. They have the familiar bumps of white salt all over and a honey-caramel color. I find stick-shaped pretzels more challenging to eat and less satisfying than rounded twists.

The taste: Though you couldn't necessarily tell that these pretzels were gluten-free or made with alternative flour and starches by texture, they also didn't have a stand-out flavor. They're lightly sweet with a nice amount of salt that's not overwhelming.

Unique Snacks Original Splits

Nutrition (Per 3 Pretzels):

Calories: 120

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 295 mg

Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 3 g

These pretzels are more substantial than most of the snacks I sampled. They have a short and sweet ingredient list that includes flour, sunflower oil, salt, yeast, and baking soda.

The look: These twisted pretzels are thicker and larger than most. (As a result, the serving size is just three pretzels, fewer than the others I sampled.) They have flecks of white salt crystals on top and smooth, shiny bottoms. The color is also a darker, richer brown than most pretzels I tried.

The taste: I liked the satisfying thickness of these pretzels compared to their more dainty competition, but I also found them to be a bit bland (despite the higher sodium content) and dry.

Snyder's Butter Snaps

Nutrition (Per 23 Pretzels):

Calories: 110

Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 250 mg

Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 3 g

These pretzels' unique buttery flavor differentiates them from the other salt-forward snacks I tested.

The look: The cute checkerboard pattern adds to the charm of these unique pretzels. They're smooth, shiny, and mostly unmarked by salt.

The taste: I love the creamy, buttery flavor of these snacks, which was a nice change from the other salt-caked bites I tested. These square pretzels are lightly salted, which helps highlight the rich butter flavor.

Walt's Smoky Mustard Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 12 Pretzels) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

These flavored pretzels are coated in extra-virgin olive oil, so they have a higher fat content than most of the products I sampled. They also have slightly less sodium per serving.

The look: Walt's pretzels have the same twisted shape as Rold Gold but are thicker and coated in a shiny glaze of extra-virgin olive oil and seasonings. I tried the smoky mustard flavor, which you can smell as soon as you open the bag, thanks to the onion powder, garlic powder, and hickory smoke flavor that wafts out.

The taste: The flavors that stood out to me the most with these pretzels were acid (from citric acid and vinegar powder) and a bit of heat at the back of the throat (from red pepper flakes). The olive oil adds a slick texture and rich flavor, elevating these snacks to your more basic pretzels.

Utz Sourdough Specials

Nutrition (Per 5 Pretzels) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Utz's pretzels are made with sourdough. They're large and reminiscent of the hard snacks you'd find in a giant plastic jar. These pretzels are thinner and more airy in the center than their bigger brothers, which makes them easier to eat.

The look: Utz pretzels are bigger than most and have a substantial crunch. They have more visible salt stuck to the top and a smooth and shiny bottom.

The taste: I can't say I tasted much sourdough tang in these pretzels, but they were well seasoned. Despite the crust of salt and higher sodium content than other options, I didn't find these pretzels too salty.

Pop Daddy Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Sticks

Nutrition (Per 5 Pretzels) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Another rod-shaped pretzel option, these flavored sticks are coated in a blend of parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and sugar.

The look: Pop Daddy Pretzels are thin, 2-inch to 3-inch sticks with a slick oily coating that helps the seasoning blend adhere. These pretzels don't have giant salt granules stuck to them, but they do have an almost sand-like seasoning blend.

The taste: The garlic flavor (and smell) is strong on these cheese-dusted pretzels. I didn't taste much parmesan flavor, but they're definitely savory. The scent reminded me of pizza-flavored Pringles.

Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Original Seasoned Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 Ounce of Pretzels) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Dot's Homestyle pretzels looked and tasted different than any other snack I tried for this test. They're snappy but not too thin, savory, or overly salted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: These baked pretzels have a unique twisted rod shape. They're pale and golden, with a sparse smattering of salt on all sides. The twists are shorter than the other stick-shaped pretzels I tried, and they're coated in a very fine seasoning blend.

The taste: These pretzels are lightly sweet and buttery (they contain artificial butter flavor). They have an almost honey-like taste that compliments the subtle seasoning from garlic and onion powders. These were my favorite seasoned pretzels in the bunch.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition (Per 11 Pretzels) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

These flattened pretzel crisps won in the flavor, texture, and looks departments. I also appreciated the convenience of a resealable bag.

The look: These pretzel crisps have the traditional knot shape but are flattened into a thin cracker-like snack. They're shiny and bronze, thanks to malt syrup. Most of the salt is on one side of the crackers, with the other side being smooth, shiny, and marked by darker brown patches, presumably from the oven.

The taste: I thought these pretzel crackers had the best shape for dipping and the best flavor. They're lightly sweetened, with one serving containing 2 grams of added sugar. Since there's no thick inner portion, most of the pretzels have just an outer "crust," so they don't dry out your mouth. Instead, the savory, well-seasoned snack keeps you reaching for more.