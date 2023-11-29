10 Life-Changing Products That Can Immediately Improve Your Sleep

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's soon-to-be gift-giving time, so get ready for some seriously amazing items to consider adding to your shopping list. 'Tis the season to not even have a reason for treating yourself to something good! Whether you sleep like a charm, can use a bit of help to improve your nighttime routine to catch solid Z's, or need some inspiration for that hard-to-buy friend or family member, we have you covered with some of the best must-have products to improve your sleep. Read on to see our top picks, and when you're finished filling up your shopping cart, be sure to check out the 10 Most Useful Wellness Gifts You'll Enjoy Forever.

Eli & Elm Cooling Side-Sleeper Pillow

$110 at Eli & Elm

One of the best gifts you can give the side sleeper in your life is this cooling side sleeper pillow from Eli & Elm. This cozy bed staple is specifically curated to give side sleepers an ideal night's rest while adapting to their neck and head contours.

Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter

$178 at Eli & Elm

There's nothing more comforting than curling up under a luxurious weighted bedding when you hit the sheets. Eli & Elm's weighted comforter is made from a quilted 300-thread count, 100% cotton sateen fabric and thousands of micro glass beads to provide you with your best, most relaxing sleep yet.

Fleur Marché's Sleep, Plz. Wellness Patches

$42 at Fleur Marché

If you're in need of better Z's, these wellness patches offer a blend of melatonin, cosmoperine® (a "derivative of black pepper"), and hemp to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. All you need to do is peel the patch and apply it to a vein (the brand recommends your inner forearm). Fleur Marché offers packets with eight patches ($42), four patches ($22), and one patch ($6), and every patch works for up to 12 hours.

Hatch Restore 2

$200 at Hatch

The Hatch Restore 2 is the best kind of addition to your bedtime and morning routine. This nifty device offers calming sleep sounds, dreamy mood lighting for nighttime relaxation, a sunrise alarm that coincides with your natural circadian rhythm, rest and rise buttons, and no-stress alarm sounds like "morning singing bowl" and "forest birds."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier

$250 at Molekule

Ensure your sleep space always has the cleanest, freshest air with the Molekule Air Mini+ purifier. This sleek, aesthetically pleasing purifier brings together PECO technology and HEPA 99.97% particle-capture efficiency rate to address any pollutants in your bedroom. You can even track the particle level in real time with Molekule's app.

Pizuna Linens 600 Thread Count Damask Sheet Set

$112 at Pizuna Linens

This 600-thread count sheet set in Pizuna Linens' damask design brings the luxury of five-star hotel bedding right to your own bedroom. Say goodbye to night sweats—these soft, buttery sheets allow your skin to breathe for a much more comfortable night's sleep.

Eberjay's Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set

$138 at Eberjay

Your PJs can make or break how you sleep. Having just the right set to slip into when bedtime rolls around—complete with soft, temperature-regulating fabric—is crucial. Eberjay's Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set offers exactly that. The brand has 16 beautifully rich colors to choose from, and its TENCEL™ Modal fabric is OEKO-TEX®-certified.

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs

$25 at Amazon

A quiet room is key to getting a restful night's sleep. If you're a light sleeper, you may have tested out ear plugs before and simply haven't found the right pair yet. Made out of soft silicone, these Loop Quiet Ear Plugs will be your saving grace. They're reusable, durable, and reduce the most amount of noise so you'll sleep completely undisturbed.

Vitruvi Stone Ceramic Diffuser

$86 at Vitruvi

The Stone Ceramic Diffuser by Vitruvi is not only a chic addition to your bedroom decor, but this little device will also be hard at work filling your bed space with calming, 100% pure essential oils that prepare you for rest and relaxation. The diffuser runs for eight hours and features mood lighting that gives off a "candle-like glow."

Pottery Barn's Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Blackout Curtains

$126 at Pottery Barn

These Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Blackout Curtains are a Pottery Barn bestseller for good reason. They're a bedroom staple to promote better Z's. Bedtime should be filled with peace and quiet, and these curtains deliver. They're made with dense fibers that block out light, noise, and any unwanted distractions.