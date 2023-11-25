15 Best Kitchen Gifts for the Chef in Your Life

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's that wonderful time of the year to gear up for the holidays. One of the most challenging parts of the season, for some, may be choosing just the right gifts for their friends and loved ones. Well, not this year, because we've done our homework and are here to save the holiday with 11 of the best kitchen gifts for your favorite home chef. Chances are, they are doing a lot of entertaining, cooking, and memory-making in the kitchen far beyond the holiday season! That's why a goodie for their go-to workspace will be greatly appreciated.

If you love to give gift items that are practical and loved, consider something for the kitchen. So many people today are health-conscious and like to prepare nutritious meals at home. Meal prepping has become a common lifestyle, which means anything that can help your culinary-focused loved one is a slam dunk as far as thoughtful gifts are concerned. We've done the research for you, and these 11 kitchen gifts are sure to be the center of attention at whatever holiday gathering you plan or attend.

Eater x Heritage Steel 12" Fry Pan

$99.95 at Heritage Steel Buy Now

The Eater x Heritage Steel 12" Fry Pan is the ultimate gift for the passionate home cook in your life. Its generous cooking surface and high-quality, fully-clad stainless steel construction make it a kitchen workhorse, ensuring even heat distribution for perfect meals every time. Crafted without any harmful substances, like PFAS, this American-made, top-of-the-line pan is a thoughtful present whether your giftee loves making grilled cheese or a perfectly seared ribeye steak. If you're looking for something on the smaller side, the brand also offers a 10.5-inch version priced at $89.95.

Hedley & Bennett's Essential Apron

$85 at Hedley & Bennett Buy Now

Don't forget the basics when you're doing your holiday shopping. Something as simple as this beautiful Essential Apron from Hedley & Bennett, is, well, a kitchen essential! There are a ton of colors and patterns to choose from based on your home chef's personality or kitchen decor.

Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Holiday Gift Set

$159 at Tumbler Buy Now

If you're shopping for a gadget lover, this Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Holiday Gift Set will be put to great use in the kitchen. This limited edition set is easy to use and store. The brand promises "factory-sharp knives" within minutes, so your home chef will be slicing and dicing to perfection.

The Salt Sphere

$50 at Material Buy Now

This stylish salt container not only serves as a functional container to keep salt (or other spices!), but it also doubles as a beautiful kitchen accent. Its magnetic swivel lid allows for quick and easy access when you're in a pinch (pun intended) while the stackable fluted base doubles as a base or additional storage for finishing salts, peppers, or spice blends.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

$420 at Le Creuset Buy Now

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch Oven is more than a kitchen tool—it's a culinary heirloom. Crafted with precision and durability, this Dutch oven will stand the test of time in both its function and style, making it a cherished gift for any home cook.

SMEG Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

$900 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

The home chef in your life is always busy in the kitchen. That's why SMEG's new sleek espresso machine will be so loved and appreciated. Plus, it's such a statement piece and is available in the most beautiful color selection ever. You can choose from pastel blue, pastel green, white, cream, red, or black. Whether it's the start of the day or after a long day, what's better than a home-brewed, steaming cup of espresso? Need we say more?

The Tinned Fish Serving Set

$140 at Fishwife Buy Now

Tinned fish is the newest trendy spread the home chef in your life should be serving. And what better place to serve it on than a gorgeous tinned fish board, complete with a utensil trio? This set from Fishwife hooks your home chef up with everything they need for a "tinned fish happy hour" and more. In addition to the board and utensils, you can also choose three fish tins: sardines with hot pepper, smoked Atlantic salmon, sardines with preserved lemon, slow-smoked mackerel, wild-caught smoked albacore tuna, Cantabrian anchovies in extra-virgin olive oil, or Fly by Jing smoked salmon.

Beautiful 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore

$50 at Walmart Buy Now

Today's busy lifestyles call for a slow cooker in the kitchen. The home chef in your life can add all of the ingredients, set the slow cooker, and leave it until it's ready to enjoy! This particular piece by Drew Barrymore not only works great, but the colors are absolutely dreamy. You can choose from white icing, cornflower blue, sage green, oyster grey, black sesame, and thyme green.

Made In 8 Inch Chef Knife

$149 at Made In Buy Now

In a home chef's arsenal, a quality knife is paramount, and Made In delivers with this all-purpose blade. Its curved design is optimized for the rocking method, while the pointed tip allows for more precise cuts. Unlike cheaper blades, Made In's chef's knife is crafted from a single rod of stainless steel, ensuring sharpness, balance, and long-lasting durability. The handle is made from Amaranth Wood, sourced from South America, which adds a touch of elegance to this indispensable kitchen tool.

Crow Canyon's Splatter Large Pitcher

$48 at Crow Canyon Buy Now

Whether they're preparing a romantic dinner for two or having loved ones over for a delicious meal, an aesthetically pleasing tablescape is important. Enter, this stunning "splatter" pitcher by Crow Canyon, which makes a statement centerpiece flower vase or water pitcher. It will be used time and time again.

Batter Up! 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids

$38 at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Buy Now

A kitchen isn't fully stocked unless it's ready for baking. This six-piece mixing bowl set from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is the perfect addition to any kitchen. The "Italian Spritz" color palette is simply divine, and the lids to the set make it so versatile.

Carandini's Bianca Sweet White Vinegar

$17 at Amazon Buy Now

If you're looking for a creative gift that won't break the bank, consider gifting a bottle or two of Carandini's Bianca Sweet White Vinegar (or the brand's Emilio Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena) in a stocking or even a festive wine gift bag! No kitchen cabinet is complete without vinegar, as it's a key ingredient in so many recipes.

Bee's Knees Honey Gift Set

$55 at Bushwick Kitchen Buy Now

There's nothing sweeter than the gift of honey! Bee's Knees Honey Gift Set is undeniably perfect by itself or to add with some cheeses and crackers to make it a full gift basket. The flavors include Meyer Lemon, Spicy, and Salted honey, and they come boxed together with an adorable dish towel. (Okay, you can buy one for yourself, too!)

Curdbox

$75 at Curdbox Buy Now

Everyone who loves to cook and entertain will appreciate the gift of cheese. Curdbox makes that gift idea easy, as it's a monthly cheese subscription that includes three scrumptious artisan cheeses along with three tasty fix-ins to prepare the perfect cheese board situation. The box also comes complete with a paring info card that delivers the best wine suggestions for a well-rounded happy hour—right at home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Holiday Dinner Party Collection by G.H. Mumm & Igee Okafor

$250 at G.H. Mumm Buy Now

If your home chef loves to host dinner parties with all their favorite people, we have the perfect host/hostess gift. Consider this chic Holiday Dinner Party Collection by G.H. Mumm & Igee Okafor, which comes complete with a bottle of award-winning G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon, two champagne flutes, a champagne stopper, and dinner party staples like a Wolfum checkered serving board, Fredricks & Mae cutting board, and a beautiful Block Design candle holder with a Danica Design tapered candle. In addition, the holiday kit features must-read hosting tips from Igee Okafor.