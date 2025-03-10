If You Can Do This Many Push-Ups, You're Stronger Than 90% of People

Push-ups are one of the simplest yet most effective exercises for measuring strength, endurance, and overall fitness. They require no equipment, can be done anywhere, and are a great test of upper body and core stability. But how many push-ups separate the average person from the truly elite when it comes to real strength? The answer might surprise you.

In this article, we'll break down the exact push-up numbers that define different strength levels, from beginner to elite. You'll also learn how to perfect your form, avoid common mistakes that kill your progress, and discover the best exercises to increase your push-up count. Keep reading if you want to measure where you stand and push your limits.

The Perfect Push-Up Form

Before you start testing your max push-ups, proper form is key. Doing push-ups incorrectly can lead to ineffective reps and potential injury. Follow these steps for textbook push-up form:

Start in a strong plank position: Hands directly under your shoulders, core engaged, and body in a straight line from head to heels. Lower yourself under control: Keep your elbows at a 45-degree angle to your torso and lower your chest until it's just above the ground. Keep your core tight: Avoid sagging hips or an arched back. Press back up explosively: Drive through your palms and fully extend your elbows without locking out. Maintain a steady pace: Each rep should be controlled, avoiding bouncing or half-reps.

Perfecting your form ensures that every rep counts toward building strength and endurance.

The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

How Many Push-Ups Define Strength? (Beginner to Elite Levels)

How do your push-up numbers stack up? Here's a ranking system based on age and fitness level:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beginner: 5-10 push-ups

5-10 push-ups Intermediate: 15-30 push-ups

15-30 push-ups Advanced: 40-50 push-ups

40-50 push-ups Elite: 60+ push-ups

For reference, a February 2019 study in JAMA Network found that men who could complete 40+ push-ups had a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease than those who couldn't hit 10 reps. If you can bang out 50 or more, you're stronger than 90% of people.

Push-Up Mistakes That Kill Your Gains

Even if you can do a high number of push-ups, lousy form or common mistakes can limit your progress. Avoid these push-up pitfalls:

The Do's:

Engage your core and glutes for stability.

Use full range of motion (chest nearly touching the ground).

Keep a controlled tempo—don't rush through reps.

Maintain a neutral neck (don't let your head drop).

The Don'ts:

Avoid flaring elbows out too wide (increases shoulder strain).

Don't let your hips sag as this reduces core engagement.

No half reps. A full rep is full strength. Ensure your chest gets below your elbows.

Don't hold your breath. Breathe naturally to sustain endurance.

5 Walking Techniques That Burn More Fat Than Running

The Best Exercises to Increase Your Push-Up Numbers

Want to build up your push-up count? Strengthening the muscles involved (chest, shoulders, triceps, and core) is key. Incorporate these exercises:

Incline Push-Ups: Helps beginners build strength and confidence. Negative Push-Ups: Lower slowly to improve control and endurance. Dips: Strengthens triceps and chest for better push-up power. Plank Variations: Improves core stability, preventing sagging. Bench Press & Dumbbell Presses: Develop pressing strength for higher rep counts.

Putting a Bow On It

Push-ups are one of the simplest yet most effective tests of bodyweight strength. You're already ahead of most people if you can do 40 or more. If you're not there yet, focus on form, consistency, and supplementary exercises to build strength. How do your push-ups measure up?

References:

Yang, Justin et al. "Association Between Push-up Exercise Capacity and Future Cardiovascular Events Among Active Adult Men." JAMA network open vol. 2,2 e188341. 1 Feb. 2019, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.8341