Many coffee drinkers can’t fathom their morning fix without a dash of creamer. While it helps make the bitter taste of coffee enjoyable, many are not healthy and are filled with junk ingredients, preservatives, additives and sugar. With that in mind, it’s still hard for die-hard coffee drinkers to give up their creamy boost, but some have and felt better for it. Eat This, Not That! spoke to people who gave up their creamer and noticed major changes in just three days. Here’s how people felt after cutting out their bad habit.

Improved Mental Clarity

A lot of coffee creamers have artificial sugar and inflammatory oils, which can cause blood sugar spikes, crashes and inflammation. Cutting out those creamers can make a big impact, like improving focus and clarity. “For many years, I relied on Coffee Mate French Vanilla creamer to power through 5 AM wake-ups, until I realized the sugar crashes were sabotaging my surgical focus and compounding my stress,” says Dr. Sabrina Kong DVM. “Between advising pet owners on nutrition and rehabbing anxious shelter dogs, I preach holistic health, yet I was pouring hydrogenated oils and corn syrup into my own body daily,” she says. So she quit cold turkey two years ago and the brain fog lifted after just three days. “Instead of my usual jittery rush, I felt a steady alertness that lasted through back-to-back spay surgeries and evening shelter rounds,” she explains. “I was shocked by how my hands felt steadier during fine suture work, and I didn’t hit an energy wall while training a fearful pit bull mix later that afternoon.”

6 Unhealthiest Coffee Creamers in Your Fridge

Less Bloating

Creamers can contain lactose, which can be difficult for some people to digest, causing bloating and gas. But once you stop consuming it, the digestive track is less irritated and the bloating can go away. “I decided to give up using coffee creamer as part of my ongoing effort to reduce my daily calories and to focus more on natural and health-conscious choices,” says Matthew Tran, Founder & Engineer of Birchbury. ” I had been using Nutpods for some time now, mainly for its creamy texture and subtle sweetness, but realized that cutting it out could reduce my overall caloric intake.” Within three days, he noticed a few distinct changes like less bloating. “Creamers, especially sweetened ones, can add 20 to 100 calories per serving and without them, my body seemed to feel lighter and less bloated,” he explains. Dr. Kong also felt less bloated. “My scrubs fit looser by day two, and the chronic bloat I’d blamed on stress vanished,” she says. “As a canine rehab specialist, I recognize the signs of inflammation like stiffness, puffiness, and fatigue, then suddenly, I felt lighter, sharper, and more agile during my trail runs.”

Coffee Taste Improved

Creamers can alter the flavor of coffee by masking the bitterness and without it, some coffee lovers don’t like the taste. But that changed for Dr. Kong and Tran. “I noticed and appreciated the complex, nutty and fruity notes more than I had previously overlooked,” says Tran and Dr. Kong she shared that black coffee tasted too bitter, but by the second week that improved. “I could enjoy notes of chocolate and citrus in my local roast, a complexity creamer masked,” she says. “Now, I sip slowly, savoring the ritual instead of gulping a sugar vehicle. That mindfulness spills into my work, and now I’m more present during patient consults and gentler with anxious pets.” Dr. Kong quit adding creamer to her coffee three years ago and says she “still has no regrets.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e