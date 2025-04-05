Reese's Just Launched an Adorable New Peanut Butter Snack

Reese's, a candy brand that has perfect the delicious combo of peanut better and chocolate, continues releasing innovative and hunger-inspiring food products on a regular basis. From new flavors of its OG peanut butter cups to Reese's covered popcorn, it seems as though the brand is (literally) covering every category of snacks and desserts. One of its latest launches? Reese's Dipped Peanuts. Here is everything you need to know about the launch, including exactly what they are and where you can get your hands on them.

Early Tasters Claim They Are Delicious

Reese's Dipped Peanuts are basically crunchy peanuts dipped in chocolate and peanut butter, for a sweet yet salty snack. And, early tasters are totally into them. "Spotted these in our local Supermarket and just had to have them. They're great mixed in with the Peanuts M&M and Reese's Pieces," writes one Redditor.

There Are Peanut Butter and Chocolate Covered Peanuts

It's important to note that the bag is filled with both flavors, a darker chocolate covered peanut and a peanut butter one. "I would say the Peanut Butter one (light brown) is much tastier than the standard chocolate ones. And these are less sweet than most chocolate covered peanuts I've tried, so they make a great mix-in candy," one person says. Additionally, "the peanuts in them is pretty decent too, nicely salted and still crunchy."

They Are Only Available in the UK

Here's the bad news: Currently you can only get them in the UK. There is no word as to if and when they will be available in the United States. However, if you are desperate to try them, some Redditors recommend searching Amazon or eBay.

They Are an "Exciting Milestone"

"The launch of Reese's Dipped Peanuts is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to bring bold, delicious innovations to the UK market," says Jackson Hitchon, general manager of Europe, Middle East, Africa and world travel retail at The Hershey Company. "By combining our iconic peanut butter and chocolate flavouring with crunchy peanuts we're offering a fun way for consumers to enjoy the sweet and salty flavours they love. With strong initial consumer demand and the segment's year-on-year growth, we're confident Reese's Dipped Peanuts will be a must-stock item for retailers."

Reese's Pieces Bark Is Avaialable Now

One new item that is available in the United States? Reese's Pieces Bark. The new product features miniature pieces of milk chocolate bark with Reese's Pieces Minis and roasted peanuts. "Oh my goodness….I can't wait!" one Instagram user wrote. "My peanut butter lovin' heart is drooling," another one added. Another commenter said they would "cram [the bark] into a peanut butter cookie then bake it" to transform the new item.