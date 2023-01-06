Whoever says they don't eat ice cream in the winter is lying. That's why we weren't so surprised when Reese's suddenly dropped a new line of frozen treats right at the beginning of January.

The popular Hershey-owned candy brand announced this week that a total of seven different products derived from its classic peanut butter cups will appear in your local grocer's freezer section as fast as you can say ice cream.

The new product lineup consists of nearly every type of cold dessert you can imagine, from a Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich to a Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup. One of the most anticipated items may be the Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones that come in an 8-pack.

According to Thrillist, the variety of frozen treats (cones, tubs, bars, frozen sandwiches, etc.) will be available at retailers nationwide with prices ranging from $2.20 to $7.99 starting this month—so you don't have to wait!

You may have noticed that Reese's new lineup includes a mix of frozen dairy desserts and ice cream. Allrecipes explains that a frozen dessert is made with vegetable oils, while ice cream is made from a type of dairy (milk or cream).

Although this is the first time that Reese's itself is launching a frozen treats line, customers are already quite familiar with seeing the brand's signature yellow, brown and orange logo in the freezer case. Breyer's collaboration with Reese's has been out as long as we can remember, as the dessert incorporates the original Reese's peanut butter cups swirled into a fudgy ice cream.

Chewboom also reports that Dairy Queen recently brought back its Reese's Take 5 Blizzard and named it the "blizzard of the month" for January 2023. The blizzard contains the company's iconic peanut butter cups with additional peanuts, a caramel topping, and pretzel pieces.

Considering Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were the most popular Halloween candy in the United States in 2022, we'd say this new product drop is a good move for Hershey.