Reese’s and Oreo Just Teamed Up on a Wild New Cookie

Collaborations between brands can be tricky, especially when competing companies own the two products that customers want paired together. For years, fans of Oreo and Reese’s have been demanding a fusion treat, but to no avail. Recently, some eagle-eyed fans and influencers noticed that Reese’s and Oreo started following each other on social media, and even commented on each other’s posts, signaling a potential partnership between the two. Well, they were right. Reese’s and Oreo have teamed up on a wild new cookie, and fans are losing it.

“Hard launch 9/2,” the two companies announced via a joint Instagram post shared this week. Mondelēz International owns Oreo, while Reese’s is part of the Hershey Company. The post had a video, featuring lots of speculative footage from various influencers, including Snach with Zach.

According to Dan Mohnshine, vice president of US Confection Marketing for Hershey, consumers have been begging for this for a “number of years.”

“Essentially, what consumers often start riffing on in social media is ‘What would go great in a Reese’s cup?’ The top brand that they consistently mention time and time again is Oreo,” he told CNN.

The first product, a permanent addition to Reese’s lineup, is a Reese’s Oreo Cup. The typical chocolate on a Reese’s cup is replaced with Oreo’s milk chocolate and white creme. The cup is then filled with peanut butter and Oreo cookie crumbs. It will come in standard, king, and miniature sizes, and presale will begin August 18 on Hershey’s website.

Oreo is also re-releasing a version of a 2014 cookie using Reese’s peanut butter, which was “hugely successful,” according to Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo US at Mondelēz. The cookie has Oreo cookie crumbs in the filling. It will be released in September while supplies last but will be permanently added to the lineup in January 2026.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“OREO and Reese’s are collabing on new OREO-flavored Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s-flavored OREO Cookies so we are TRYING. THEM. OUT. The official in-stores date is September 2nd but we’ve been fortunate to get early samples courtesy of our friends over at OREO. It’s an incredibly exciting joint release, if not one of the most in 2025. Are you looking forward to getting your hands on them?” Snach with Zach also shared on Thursday.

As for the cups, “the minis are better,” he says in his taste test. As for the cookies, which he dips in milk? “Okay superb,” he says.