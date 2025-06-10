6 Resistance Band Workouts To Shrink Your ‘Armpit Pooch’ for Women Over 40
Whether you’re looking to squeeze in a strength session at home or on the go, resistance bands are king. They’re effective in toning and sculpting the body—especially when addressing certain problem areas, like the “armpit pooch.” This frustrating bulge or soft area of tissue near the front of the armpit is a common concern. In fact, many individuals notice it when doing upper-body movements or wearing certain clothing items, says Sean Carpenter, PT, DPT, Cert. MDT, Cert. DN, lead therapist golf specialty, sports medicine and rehabilitation at Memorial Hermann Health System. Sean shares the best resistance band workouts to shrink your armpit pooch for good—so grab a set and let’s get started!
What makes bands an ideal choice? “Resistance bands are an excellent tool for targeting the muscles around the upper chest and armpits,” Sean explains. “Unlike free weights or machines, bands provide tension, though variable, throughout the movement. They allow for multi-directional movement, engage stabilizing muscles, and are generally gentler on joints, making them ideal for individuals of varying fitness levels. They also encourage better posture and control during exercises.”
Before you begin training with bands, check how they’re holding up: Do they have any tears, cracks, or sun damage? Make sure they’re securely anchored and avoid positioning them in a way where, if they snap, they could hit your face or other sensitive areas of the body. In addition, use the proper amount of resistance that corresponds to your current level of strength.
Chest Fly
- Begin standing tall.
- Anchor the band behind you at chest level.
- Take one end in each hand, arms slightly bent and extended out to the sides.
- Bring your hands together in front of your chest using control.
- Slowly return to the starting position.
RELATED: The Ultimate Free Weight Workout To Eliminate Underarm Fat
Band Pull-Apart
- Stand tall.
- Hold the resistance band ahead of you with arms fully extended at shoulder level.
- Pull the band apart, stretching your arms laterally while keeping them fully straight.
- Use control to return.
Serratus Punch
- Stand tall.
- Anchor the resistance band behind you.
- With bent arms and your hands near your shoulders, extend your arms ahead of you in a “punching” movement.
- Allow your shoulder blades to protract then return slowly.
Lat Pulldown With Band
- Anchor the resistance band above your head.
- Hold onto it with both hands and pull down by bending at the elbows and bringing them in toward your sides.
- Make sure your shoulders stay down and squeeze your back muscles.
Tricep Kickback
- Stand tall.
- Step onto the resistance band with one or both feet.
- Keep your upper arm close to your torso, bend at the elbow and lengthen your arm straight back.
- Hold for a moment before slowly returning.
Banded Pushup or Chest Press
- For the banded pushup, assume a high plank, wrapping the resistance band around your upper back and holding the ends—one in each hand.
- Bend at the elbows and lower your chest toward the floor to perform a pushup.
- For the chest press, lie on your back and press your hands up over your chest against the band’s resistance.