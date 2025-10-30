7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Baked Mac and Cheese

Baked macaroni and cheese is one of those ultimate comfort dishes—when made with love there are few dishes more delicious and indulgent than this gooey, cheesy delight. It’s also incredibly versatile, lending itself well to any cheese that melts well and a variety of additions like crab, bacon, jalapeno, you name it. In its most simple form mac and cheese is, as the name suggests, essentially pasta and cheese, but somehow certain restaurants get it right every single time. While stovetop mac and cheese is nothing to be sneezed at, there is something about that beautiful crust you only get from baking. Here are seven chains with the best baked mac and cheese.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Mac & Cheese is one of the best you can get from a fast food chain. This classic macaroni and cheese recipe features a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano, and is baked in-restaurant to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese. Guests can choose between small, medium, or large portions.

Popeyes

Clearly the chicken chains know what they’re doing with mac and cheese: Popeyes Homestyle Mac & Cheese is made with real butter and cream, topped with shredded cheese and baked until golden brown. The chain also offers a delightful Mashed Potatoes side which is creamy mashed potatoes smothered in savory Louisiana gravy.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has more than one type of mac and cheese on the menu: The regular Macaroni & Cheese is made with elbow macaroni noodles mixed with cheese and baked in the oven. Those who want something extra special can opt for the Bacon Mac & Cheese, a hearty dish topped with bacon crumbles, parmesan cheese and green onions.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a delicious Steakhouse Mac & Cheese made with creamy four cheese sauce & smoked bacon, and topped with Parmesan bread crumbs. “I personally love Longhorn’s mac and cheese.. Like it has the perfect blend of cheese w/ Cork screw noodles,” one fan said. “Agree Longhorn has the best. Now if we could just have Longhorn’s Mac and Cheese at Texas Roadhouse, it would be the best value of both worlds,” another commented.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has Steakhouse Mac & Cheese served in a skillet. “One of my favorite mac and cheeses, I usually get one to go too 🤭,” one fan said. There’s also a Mac ‘A’ Roo ‘N Cheese from the children’s menu diners rave about.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming's Steakhouse has a baked casserole-style Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese on the menu. This hearty dish is made with cavatappi, smoked cheddar, and chipotle panko breadcrumbs for a perfect side. "Their mac n cheese? One of the best I've ever had–absolutely delicious," one diner said.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese that’s a true showstopper and meant to be shared at the table (it’s a large and very filling option). This side is made with al dente pasta tossed with a proprietary blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan and havarti; and topped with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. Freshly poached lobster is the final touch to make this mac and cheese truly special.