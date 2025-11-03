7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best BBQ for the Money

Good BBQ is rarely cheap, but the least any diner should expect is getting their money’s worth—that means generous portions of exceptionally prepped and cooked BBQ, with no corners cut as far as quality and taste is concerned. Many independent smokehouses offer up outstanding BBQ but there are several chain restaurants where hungry guests know they won’t leave disappointed. Here are seven restaurant chains serving the best BBQ for the money right now.

Billy Sims BBQ

Billy Sims BBQ is a laid-back BBQ chain serving up delicious rib dinners and smoked BBQ sandwiches. “I came here for BBQ and left questioning every decision I’ve ever made that didn’t involve eating here sooner. The brisket melted in my mouth like it had been slow-cooked by angels on their day off,” one diner said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Known for generous portions and wallet-friendly combo plates, Sonny’s BBQ has been a fan-favorite spot since 1968. The Family Feast contains Pulled Pork, sliced brisket, BBQ chicken and Sweet & Smokey St. Louis Ribs, plus BBQ beans, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, cornbread and four sweet teas. This huge combo serves four people easily.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

One of the most popular BBQ chains in the U.S., Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is known for serving up famous Texas-style BBQ at affordable prices. The Family Pack contains 2 lbs of smoked meat, 3 large sides, plus six pieces of Texas Toast, and is one of the best deals you can get for excellent BBQ. You won’t leave hungry!

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers great BBQ at affordable prices, and diners rave about the quality of the meat and sides. The All-American Feast feeds 4-6 people and contains a huge amount of food: A full slab of St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ serves up consistently outstanding BBQ for the money. “Amazing BBQ, Amazing friendly staff, the pulled pork was tender and the smoked flavor was great. 6 different BBQ sauces, we sat outside at their provided outdoor tables,” one diner said.

City Barbeque

Diners know they will get their money’s worth at fast-casual BBQ chain City Barbeque. “The food and service here is simply OUTSTANDING! some of the best BBQ I ever had.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You usually don’t get good barbecue unless it’s in your backyard, but this is a place you can go out and expect that home cooked taste!” one happy customer said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

The BBQ at Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q is fantastic and worth every cent, diners say. “Our food was delicious! Service was great. We will definitely be coming back. We had the fish, Brisket mac and cheese, ribs, and wings! All were delicious,” one customer raved.