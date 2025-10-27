4 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Ribs, According to Pitmasters

Nothing says barbecue like a rack of perfectly smoked ribs. While there’s plenty of menus that offer BBQ ribs, not all deliver. Some are dry, don’t have the right flavor and are not properly cooked. To help avoid a lackluster meal, Eat This, Not That! asked pitmasters to share their favorite spots. From tender, fall-off-the-bone baby backs to meaty St. Louis-style ribs with a smoky bark and caramelized glaze, these chains have earned high praise for doing ribs right. Whether you like them sweet, spicy, dry-rubbed, or sauced to perfection, here are the top BBQ spots pitmasters say you shouldn’t miss.

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Beloved for their wood-smoked meats like ribs and brisket, as well as sides and desserts, Famous Dave’s BBQ was founded by a champion pitmaster back in 1994 and has racked up over 700 awards for its delicious barbecue. “I’ve never had a disappointing meal there, especially when I order the ribs,” says award-winning Pitmaster and Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse in Chicago, IL. “They’re flavorful, they have that bite integrity I’m looking for, are reasonably priced, and most importantly, are delicious.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Known for its authentic Southern-style barbecue and lively, fun vibe Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a standout for BBQ ribs. The ribs have a “well developed color, reddish mahogany,” says Mike Nugent, Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. “The meat easily tears between the bones and it’s the perfect marriage of spice, smoke and sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Restaurants Known for the Juiciest Ribs in America

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ has earned a loyal fanbase with its friendly hospitality, unforgettable biscuits with apple butter and of course incredible food like their ribs, which are some of the best around, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ knows how to smoke ribs right, he says–”low and slow.” He explains the “bark is full of flavor,” but doesn’t “overpower.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a fun, casual spot that always delivers on tasty quality food. This place “surprises” you with their delicious ribs, says Gunterman. Their stack has a “deep hickory note” and the glaze “caramelizes just right.”

What to Look For When Ordering Ribs

It’s not hard to find ribs on a menu, but not all chains serve top-notch meat and there’s certain things to look for when dining out, according to Chef Dominique. “When I’m ordering ribs, I’m looking for a balanced flavor profile and a bite with integrity, something that’s tender on the inside with a nice smoky char on the outside.”