3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheesecake, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs reveal restaurant chains serving cheesecake with standout texture and flavor.

Few desserts reveal a baker’s skill like cheesecake. Texture, temperature, and timing all have to align to produce that silky, tangy richness that makes a cheesecake stand out. Baking perfection is expected from boutique bakeries, but several national restaurant chains are quietly turning out slices that impress the experts. To find the best spots for cheesecake, Eat This, Not That! asked pastry chefs to share their favorite spots and here are the top picks according to the pros.

Junior’s

For unforgettable cheesecake, Junior’s is the place New York locals and tourists head to for a slice. It’s been part of New York’s history since 1950 and it’s more than a dessert spot–it’s a traditional place for birthday parties, first dates and special occasions for many.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This is an institution that now offers nationwide shipping, so, you know they have to have their production systems in place to make a consistent cheesecake, at a high volume,” says Katherine Sprung, NYC, Pastry Chef, Founder of Squish Marshmallows. “They have a classic NY style cheesecake, theirs with a super thin layer of sponge cake at the bottom.” She adds, “But, they also get fancy and have seasonal flavors and standard other options throughout the year. But honestly, I just like the classic that’s plain. It’s got great flavor, nice consistency and is reliable. There’s a reason it’s been around for decades.”

Grand Lux Cafe

Inspired by Italian trattorias and French bistros Grand Lux Cafe blends the luxury of European cafes with an all-American spirit and when it comes to cheesecake, it’s one of Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks favorites.

“I’ve been developing and testing dessert recipes for years, both for my blog and for pop-ups, so I’ve tasted my fair share of the good, the bad, and the why did I eat that?” he says. “And the Godiva chocolate cheesecake at Grand Lux Cafe is the best way to get a real chocolate coma,” he notes.

“Picture the creamiest chocolate cheesecake you’ve ever had, then add a thick flourless chocolate cake and a cloud of chocolate mousse on top. It’s a dream come true for people who love chocolate.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is an obvious choice, but one that should not be missed.

There’s plenty of options on the menu, but the ultimate red velvet cake cheesecake might be the best thing,” Chef Corrie says.

Not only is the dessert visually stunning, but it’s delicious.

“The cake adds a hint of cocoa and richness without taking away from the cheesecake’s signature texture,” Chef Corrie explains. “That’s where the magic is. People who try it can’t stop talking about it,” he says.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Cheesecake

If you’re going to splurge on cheesecake, it has to be worth it and Chef Katherine explains what makes a slice so craveable.

“Living in NYC, I have the advantage of being able to go between NY style cheesecake and Italian cheesecake, depending on the mood,” she explains. “To me, if I’m getting a cheesecake that doesn’t have a crust around the sides, it’s all about being perfectly baked.”

She adds, “That creamy consistency, but still has a density to it, is what I go for. And the richer the better (no low-fat ingredients please). If there’s a cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, I’m into that too! I like the mix of textures and flavors, as long as the crust isn’t too thick to overpower it.”