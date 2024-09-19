13 Chains That Serve the Best Cinnamon Rolls

In the realm of breakfast foods, few pastries are as drool-inducing as the cinnamon roll. Warm, fluffy, gooey, and smothered in frosting, it's the ultimate sweet tooth experience. Over the years, it has been adapted into various spin-offs, each with a unique shape, texture, and flavor, but the original roll design remains a classic indulgence.

The cinnamon roll is simple enough to replicate. A sheet of dough is covered in a layer of a cinnamon and brown sugar mixture, then rolled and cut into individual portions before being baked. Many claim the best part of a cinnamon roll is the icing that's glazed on top after baking, but not all cinnamon rolls include that step. No matter how you prefer your cinnamon roll, there's no denying the signature aroma that fills the room when it's ready.

Cafes and restaurant chains across the country serve cinnamon rolls. Whether you want a sweet treat to start the day or you're craving a tasty dessert, keep the following chains in mind, and you'll surely find a cinnamon roll worth the trip.

Cinnabon

Nutrition :

Classic Roll (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 880

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 129 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 61 g)

Protein : 12 g

Cinnabon is the first chain that comes to mind for many cinnamon roll enthusiasts. If you remember a time when shopping malls were at their peak, you might recall memories of the sweet aroma of Cinnabon rolls wafting through the stores. The chain hasn't changed much over the years, with its Classic Roll still smothered in its signature cream cheese frosting. The menu also features a variety of specialty rolls, including the Caramel PecanBon, BonBites, and Center of the Roll.

Whataburger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 580

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 94 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 10 g

You don't have to restrict yourself to bakeries to find tasty cinnamon rolls. Whataburger, the Texas-based burger chain, offers cinnamon rolls on its breakfast menu, available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Order one cinnamon roll by itself or a tray of six rolls for you and your closest friends you're willing to share with.

Wendy's

Nutrition :

Cinnabon Pull-Apart (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 550

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 8 g

Good news to Cinnabon fans: you don't need to live near one to enjoy its quintessential cinnamon roll flavors. Wendy's has partnered with the bakery brand to bring its Cinnabon Pull-Apart dessert to the burger chain's menu. The Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a cup of dough bites baked with Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with the bakery chain's signature cream cheese frosting. It's warm and buttery, and it would pair wonderfully with Wendy's regular hot coffee.

Panera

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 520

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 7 g

There has been some controversy swirling over the cinnamon rolls served at Panera. Right now on the menu, you'll find a cinnamon roll made with sweet dough, stuffed with cinnamon-sugar filling, and topped with icing. But the sweetness is polarizing among customers, many of whom miss the previous version of the roll. One Redditor shared, "Compared to the original, the new cinnamon rolls are a major disappointment."

Panera also sells CinnaTops, which are essentially the chain's classic cinnamon rolls with a fun assortment of toppings to satisfy any sweet tooth. The Candy Cookie CinnaTop is topped with icing, candy cookie chunks, and candy pieces. The Choco Chipper CinnaTop comes with icing and chocolate chipper chunks, then it's finished with a sprinkle of sea salt and a chocolatey drizzle. Meanwhile, the Fudgy Brownie CinnaTop comes with brownie chunks and is finished with an icing drizzle.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 520

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 7 g

The next time you pick up a coffee at the Coffee Bean, pair it with one of the chain's cinnamon rolls. It's somewhat unique compared to rolls made with dough. The Coffee Bean version is a buttery croissant roll filled with cinnamon and sugar. There's also no frosting, which is either good or bad, depending on how sweet you can handle your baked goods.

Peet's Coffee

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 310

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 5 g

Peet's Coffee is perhaps best known for its bagged coffee, available at major grocery stores nationwide, but the brand also operates its own brick-and-mortar coffee shops, selling espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and baked goods. Peet's has numerous cafe locations primarily up and down the West Coast, where customers can enjoy a warm Cinnamon Roll. It's precisely what you would expect to find in a warm baked good with a drizzle of icing for the right touch of sweetness.

Philz Coffee

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 460

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 6 g

West Coast coffee chain Philz Coffee knows a tasty Cinnamon Roll pairs wonderfully with a cup of hot coffee. Its Cinnamon Roll is made with laminated croissant dough rolled with cinnamon and sugar, studded with raisins, and topped with a light vanilla cinnamon glaze.

Au Bon Pain

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Swirl Roll)

Calories : 490

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 8 g

Au Bon Pain translates to "from good bread," and that philosophy is carried throughout the menu, from its sandwiches to its desserts. One of the sweet pastries available daily from the bakery is the Cinnamon Swirl Roll, topped with decadent icing.

Ziggi's Coffee

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll)

Calories : 777

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 479 mg

Carbs : 104 g (Fiber: 2.5 g, Sugar: 56 g)

Protein : 9 g

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Ziggi's Coffee is known throughout the United States as a go-to spot for a quick cup of joe in the morning. If you happen to want breakfast with your coffee, Ziggi's also sells several food items. If you want "an ooey, gooey, oh so sweet treat," go for the Cinnamon Roll. This version is topped with just a drizzle of icing, so if you prefer your roll to come without a giant sugary glob on top, this one could be right up your alley.

Mimi's Cafe

Nutrition (Per 1 Cinnamon Brioche Roll) :

Calories : 603

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 99 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 52 g)

Protein : 9 g

Whether you visit for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Mimi's Cafe delivers mouthwatering entrees and sweets for the entire family. Its bakery offers various items you can order with your meal or take to go, including its Cinnamon Brioche Roll. The roll is served warm and topped with a creamy vanilla icing. The colossal roll is big enough to share if you're feeling generous enough.

Cinnaholic

Nutrition :

Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla Frosting (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 730

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: n/a)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: n/a, Sugar: n/a)

Protein : 8 g

Cinnaholic is all about crafting your perfect cinnamon roll. You can stick with the classic "Old Skool" Cinnamon Roll, or you can select from one of their pre-made creations like the Cookie Monster, which comes topped with cookie dough and chocolate chips, or the Caramel Apple Pie, topped with fresh apples and pecans.

Or, customize your very own cinnamon roll creation. Custom cinnamon rolls start with you picking the frosting, which can be a traditional vanilla or a unique flavor like banana, chocolate, almond, or crème brûlée. In total, there are over 20 frostings to choose from. Then, pick your toppings, such as chocolate chips, pretzels, walnuts, or coconut. No matter what you choose to order, your cinnamon roll is made from 100% plant-based, dairy, and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free ingredients.

PJ's Coffee

Nutrition information is unavailable.

PJ's Coffee understands that "nothing makes your mouth water like a freshly baked Cinnamon Roll." Available at all locations, the Cinnamon Roll from its pastry menu is flaky and has a moist, tender center flavored with a sweet cinnamon filling and topped with frosting. If you don't like your cinnamon rolls to be ultra-dense, this particular variation is the one you'll want to try next.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Scooter's Coffee

Nutrition (Per 1 Cinnamon Roll) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: n/a)

Sodium : n/a

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 9 g

Established in 1998, Midwest chain Scooter's Coffee has grown to over 800 locations across 30 states, per its website. Its customers have come to love the chain for its espresso drinks and baked-from-scratch pastries. One of the pastries customers can't get enough of is the Cinnamon Roll, one that is sure to "satisfy your sweet tooth." The melt-in-your-mouth treat is hand-crafted in their bakery and "brimming with cinnamon and spices and topped with cream cheese icing to create an ooey-gooey roll you're sure to love."