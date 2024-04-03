There are many extravagant cheeseburgers on restaurant menus today. The Cheesecake Factory famously serves next-level "Glamburgers" topped with macaroni and cheese balls or fried onion strings, while other spots have reworked the recipe to include everything from avocado to fried eggs.

Although innovative choices are always nice, nothing beats a classic cheeseburger. They're made with a standard list of ingredients—beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and sometimes a swipe of special sauce—and are easy to eat (no forks or knives needed!). Juicy, cheesy, and warm, classic cheeseburgers are the ultimate comfort food.

Cheeseburgers aren't the most challenging dish to make at home, but it's always easier to dine out, especially if you're cooking for a whole family. Ordering a cheeseburger at a restaurant always hits the spot—it's all flavor, no cleanup.

From cheeseburgers served with sides like fries and tater tots to one assembled with a "Texas-sized bun," here are 10 restaurant chains that serve the best classic cheeseburgers. And next, check out 15 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers, According to Dietitians.

TGI Fridays

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 770

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 2,340 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 34 g

Loaded potato skins, chicken tenders, and mozzarella sticks may be the first menu items that come to mind when thinking of TGIF, but the chain's cheeseburgers are also top-notch. TGIF's version is made with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles and can be customized to your liking. For example, you can sub out the bun for lettuce, add additional toppings like bacon and avocado, and switch out the side of fries for exciting options like loaded mashed potatoes, four cheese macaroni and cheese, or garlic-butter broccoli.

The #1 Unhealthiest Burger at 13 Major Restaurant Chains

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 820

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,040 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 48 g

Buffalo Wild Wings is famous for its chicken wings, but the chain doesn't disappoint when it comes to classic cheeseburgers. Its All-American Cheeseburger is prepared with two hand-smashed patties topped with American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, mustard, and mayo piled high on a challah bread bun. Don't forget the fries—Buffalo Wild Wings serves natural-cut spuds cooked to perfection.

Chili's

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 840

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 48 g

Since it was founded nearly 50 years ago in Dallas, Chili's has been the spot to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Beyond next-level wings, skillet queso, and fajitas, Chili's also has a pretty good cheeseburger on its menu. Named the Old-Timer burger, this tasty sandwich features a beef patty layered with melted cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, juicy tomato, and red onion and slathered with mustard. Be sure to enjoy it with a side of seasoned french fries for a perfect meal.

17 Best Fast-Food Cheeseburgers In America

Applebee's

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 1,120

Fat : 74 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 2,340 mg

Carbs : 91 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 48 g

Comfort dishes, cozy dining rooms, and prices that won't break the bank—what's not to love about Applebee's? The next time you enjoy a meal at this iconic restaurant chain, order its classic cheeseburger. It's made with 100% fresh—never frozen—ground beef stacked with two slices of American cheese, crispy lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, and pickles on a soft brioche bun. Side options include a choice of classic fries, steamed broccoli, signature coleslaw, and garlic mashed potatoes. Or, choose waffle fries, Caesar salad, and French onion soup for an additional fee.

Ruby Tuesday

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 720

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g) Sodium: 1300 mg

Carbs : 38 g carbs (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 43 g

What started as a venture into the restaurant business by a group of fraternity brothers in the 1970s has grown into a well-known brand. Although Ruby Tuesday has far fewer locations than it did a decade or two ago, it's still a great place to dig into delicious dishes—like a cheeseburger. It's prepared with a juicy beef patty, tomato, red onion, and fresh lettuce, stacked on a toasted bun, and served with tater tots.

We Tried 7 Fast-Food Cheeseburgers & This Is the Best

Red Robin

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 360

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,100 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 22 g

A good way to tell if a restaurant's cheeseburger is top-notch is if the details aren't glossed over—for instance, is the bread toasted? Does the lettuce seem fresh? Did the cook skimp on the cheese? One spot that excels at making cheeseburgers is Red Robin. The adorable nostalgic-fueled chain has comfort food down to an art. The chain's double-patty tavern cheeseburger has the perfect amount of American cheese, fresh lettuce, cut tomato, and a dash of Red's Secret Tavern sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Johnny Rockets

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 240

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

Johnny Rockets' menu revolves around burgers, so it shouldn't be surprising that the 1950s-themed chain is included on this list. The restaurant offers more than a dozen variations of this protein-packed dish, but nothing beats its basic cheeseburger—the Rocket Single. It's prepared with a grilled 100% fresh Angus beef patty, stacked with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, and the chain's homemade special sauce.

The 25 Most Iconic Fast-Food Drinks of All Time

The Cheesecake Factory

Nutrition : (Per Burger)

Calories : 990

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 1,1880 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 46 g

The Cheesecake Factory has cemented itself as one of the best fast-casual restaurants to frequent. It's easy to see why—its menu is loaded with more dishes than one can name, dessert options are out of this world (one word: cheesecake), and the dining rooms are well-appointed and welcoming.

Shake things up at your next meal at The Cheesecake Factory and order its old-fashioned burger. It has a charbroiled beef patty stacked on a toasted brioche bun and assembled with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, and a touch of mayo. Make it a classic cheeseburger by adding a slice of American, cheddar, or Swiss for a nominal fee.

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 880

Fat : 55 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 1,970 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 50 g

Between the southwestern-themed decor and a loaded menu filled with everything from fried pickles to incredible ribs, it's pretty hard to have a bad time at Texas Roadhouse. The Kentucky-based chain might be famous for its hand-cut steaks, but it's the cheeseburgers you can't miss. Big, juicy, and served on a "Texas-sized bun," the All-American cheeseburger is a burger made to satisfy. Each one comes with a side of steak fries and a pickle spear, but feel free to get creative and order an additional side of grilled shrimp or ribs.

Texas Roadhouse vs. Outback Steakhouse: Which Has the Best Burger?

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Nutrition : (Per Cheeseburger)

Calories : 830

Fat : 48 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,810 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 51 g

Last but certainly not least is Cheddar's, the restaurant chain famous for whipping up delicious food made from scratch. Started in the 1970s, the popular chain makes a cheeseburger that can't be missed. It incorporates a half-pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions and is served with a heaping side of fries. Other menu highlights include honey butter croissants, baked potato soup, and country-fried chicken.