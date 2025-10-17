5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cornbread, According to Chefs

Golden, buttery, and just the right amount of crumbly — cornbread is the perfect side for any meal and while it might seem simple, it’s not always easy to make. Whether it’s sweet or savory, skillet-baked or muffin-style, the best versions are comforting, craveable, and surprisingly hard to perfect.

To help find the best spots for good cornbread, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, which chains always deliver. Here’s the top five.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Smoke Shop BBQ is an award-winning BBQ joint with a few locations in Massachusetts and is beloved for its amazing BBQ, hospitality and incredible corn bread that’s baked fresh daily.

“The corn bread at The Smoke Shop BBQ is a unique cakey, sweet, New England-style cornbread that has the right balance of honey and sea salt butter,” says Chef Andrew.

Famous Dave’s

People love Famous Dave’s cornbread muffins so much that the chain sells the mix, which you can find at Walmart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Their infamous cornbread muffins have a touch of sweetness and I love the balance of texture and flavor,” says Chef Andrew.

Smokey Bones

Founded in 1999, Smokey Bones has grown a loyal fan base with their mouth-watering selection of barbecue sauces, perfectly cooked meat and must-have sides like cornbread.

“This cast iron skillet cornbread topped with a pecan butter is a perfect pair with the smoky meats served up at this restaurant,” says Chef Andrew. “Smokey’s cornbread is always consistent and never fails to satisfy.”

Moe’s Original BBQ

Started by three friends in 1988, Moe’s Original BBQ earns high praises for its fresh food that’s made daily and for going the extra mile with their Southern hospitality. While there’s usually a line out of the door–it’s worth the wait.

“Their cornbread is packed with onions, jalapeños, whole milk, and eggs, it comes out golden and then gets griddled for a sweet, crunchy texture when torn open,” says Chef Andrew. “You can’t come here and not order the cornbread–it’s that good.”

Yardbird

Yardbird has a handful of locations across the U.S. in major cities and is known for their Southern cuisine that includes an unforgettable skillet cornbread with jalapeño, bacon, sharp cheddar and honey.

“Yardbird kills it with their cornbread,” says Chef Andrew. This savory sweet combo hits out of the park every time.”