7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fajitas

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Delicious, sizzling meat served with tasty ingredients, like shredded cheese, sour cream, rice and beans, and pico de gallo—what sounds better than fajitas? This popular dish, a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, is a tasty meal that can be served during lunch or dinner (or, really, any time of the day if you'd like, it's that good).

If you're a big fan of fajitas but not so much a fan of making them from scratch yourself, you're in luck. There are plenty of chain restaurants out there that serve this delicious meal using high-quality ingredients. Even better? Many of these places don't just offer the usual chicken, beef, or shrimp fajitas, but some even whip up more unexpected versions, like filet mignon fajitas, salmon fajitas, and larger-than-life variations that incorporate up to three types of meat.

From famous national restaurant chains that allow you to customize your fajitas precisely how you like them to regional restaurants that offer exciting, out-of-this-world fajita options, here are seven restaurant chains that serve the best fajitas.

1 Chili's

Chili's is the place to go if you're in the mood for top-notch fajitas that will leave you feeling satisfied. The popular restaurant chain, which started in the 1970s and now has over 1,600 locations worldwide, has a bunch of different styles of fajitas on its menu, including steak, shrimp, and chicken. There's even an option to mix and match.

Each dish comes loaded with rice, vegetables, beans, shredded cheese, and more. Flour tortillas are served on the side, but you can substitute corn ones, too, and guacamole is available upon request.

RELATED: 6 Mexican Chains Where Chefs Actually Eat

2 On the Border

If you're looking for a spot that serves a wide range of fajita options, look no further than On the Border, the buzzy Tex-Mex casual dining chain that has restaurants in the United States and South Korea. This spot is home of the "Ultimate Fajita," which has mesquite-grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and braised pork carnitas and is served with sauteed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheese, Mexican rice, flour tortillas, and your choice of beans.

For those looking for something lighter, the chain also offers the BorderSmart Fajitas, which have around 650 calories, and the Portobello and Vegetable Fajitas, which include portobello mushrooms and veggies that have been grilled over mesquite wood. There's also a more innovative fajita option on the menu—the Monterey Ranch Chicken Fajita, which has mesquite-grilled chicken covered in melted Jack cheese, chopped bacon, and ranch dressing.

3 Superior Grill

Those local to Louisiana should consider themselves lucky—the beloved Louisiana Mexican chain Superior Grill serves up some of the best fajitas out there. The popular restaurant opened in 1983 and has been a hometown favorite ever since. It's famous for its margaritas and sizzling fajitas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Superior offers a large variety of fajitas, such as Sizzling Fajitas al Pollo, made with a mesquite-grilled chicken breast, Sizzling Fajitas al Carbon, featuring a mesquite-grilled skirt steak, and Sizzling Camarones, which is whipped up with jumbo shrimp. If you're feeling indecisive, you can order the Los Tres Amigos platter, which combines all three: chicken, shrimp, and steak. And if you want something a little more unexpected, try the Vaca Tapada Fajitas, made with skirt steak, Monterey Jack cheese, topado sauce, and creamed spinach.

4 Agave Azul

Since 1998, the family-owned Agave Azul has been crafting delicious Mexican food for the Central Florida region, including out-of-this-world fajitas. The highly stylized restaurant chain boasts a menu filled with must-have options, including fajitas made with top-notch ingredients like ancho-rubbed steak, mojo shrimp, charred onions, refried beans, and queso fresco. Be sure to order one of the house's delicious drinks, like the hibiscus agua fresca or sweet tea, to wash it all down.

5 El Tiempo Cantina

Where else could you order a mouth-watering filet mignon fajita? El Tiempo Cantina, the Texas-based chain that has been making authentic Tex-Mex food for over 60 years, has an impressive menu filled with so many fantastic fajita options. Besides the filet mignon, you can also order ahi tuna fajitas, salmon fajitas, shrimp fajitas, chicken fajitas, pork fajitas, beef fajitas, and, of course, veggie fajitas. All fajitas come in quarter-pound, half-pound, and full-pound options, and come with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese. You can also add jalapeño sausage or valentia shrimp to your dish if you'd like to.

6 Chuy's Tex Mex

In the mood for a plate of delicious fajitas? If so, hit up Chuy's Tex Mex, a famous restaurant chain with nearly 100 locations. The popular spot boasts a menu packed with fajita options—choose from beef, chicken, veggie, or cheese (or a combination of all of them). The chicken and beef are marinated in the chain's signature blend of Shiner Bock beer, serrano peppers, lime juice, and secret spices. And, each fajita is prepared with onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, guacamole, smooth sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans. With the veggie option, you can expect spinach, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, serranos, roasted green chiles, corn, cheese, and Ranchero sauce.

7 Moe's Southwest Grill

For those who love to be able to customize their fajitas, Moe's Southwest Grill is the place to go. The famous fast-casual restaurant chain, which started in 2000, has a "build your own" fajita choice that allows you to choose from base options, including steak, white meat chicken, ground beef, tofu, adobo chicken, or vegetables. After you choose your protein, select from their long list of toppings, which include items like grilled peppers and onions, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, garden crema, poblano sauce, queso, and more. Even better? Moe's has over 600 locations, so chances are you're never too far away from one.