7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish Frys

Friday Fish Frys are common during Lent, but many restaurants also offer this special deal year-round. Diners can enjoy perfectly cooked fried fish and sides as part of the fish fry, and many diners love it so much they wish these Friday specials were available every day. So where can customers go to get the best of these weekly deals? Here are seven restaurant chains with the best Friday fish frys you can get.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Friday Fish fry is a fan-favorite menu item, only available on Fridays as the name suggests. Guests can enjoy four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon, served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Sides include items like Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Onion Petals, Chicken Noodle Soup, and more.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Friday Fish & Chips is a popular choice. Each order contains beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. There’s also a Fish Fry Family Meal, which contains crispy wild-caught flounder served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and 8 Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s wants diners to “get hooked” on Fish Fry Fridays at the chain. Guests can also choose other delicious fried items. “The only thing better than Friday? Fried shrimp on a Friday. Start your weekend off right at Long John Silver’s,” the chain says. Keep an eye on the website for different deals throughout the year.

Culver’s

Culver’s has a fantastic Friday Fish Fry. “Nobody knows fish fry tradition better than Culver’s, who has been serving the same hand-battered North Atlantic Cod since the beginning. So grab your family and find a fish fry near you,” the chain says.

Bob Evans

Some Bob Evans locations have occasional Friday Fish Fry specials, where they have deals on seafood dishes. The famous Fish Fry Platter contains three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Each platter is served with a choice of two sides and dinner rolls.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Glory Days Grill

Glory Days Grill has a fantastic Fish Fry Friday, which consists of wild, line-caught Haddock, beer battered with Stella Artois, served with freshly prepared coleslaw, seasoned fries, and tartar sauce. Hungry diners can also add fried shrimp to their Friday Fish Fry special.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que offers an excellent Friday Night Fish Fry during Lent. “Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy our fish fry meals for dine-in or carry-out at all Soulman’s locations,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “For decades, North Texans have loved our deep-fried catfish fillets, crispy hush puppies, and famous sides—including our award-winning house-cut fries, Texas-style creamed corn, Southern-fried cabbage, or classic coleslaw. We fry our catfish in small batches, ensuring every bite is fresh, crispy, and full of flavor.”