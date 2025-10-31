7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwiches, According to Seafood Fans

Fried fish sandwiches are offered by many restaurants, some just seasonal, and others year-round. These delicious protein-packed sandwiches are usually made with battered and fried white fish such as cod, haddock, and pollock, and a fan-favorite menu item when done right. If you’re in the mood for a great fried fish sandwich other diners rave over, there are plenty of options: Here are seven chains with the best fried fish sandwiches, according to seafood-lovers.

Culver’s

The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich at Culver’s is amazing, diners rave. “I haven’t really dwelled too far into the fast food sandwiches but from the ones I’ve tried It’s gotta go to Culver’s. They’ve got too actually, the North Atlantic cod fish sandwich, and the walleye fish sandwich. Both are tasty and probably the best in my opinion,” one fan shared.

McDonald’s

The McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish still holds a special place in many seafood lovers’ hearts. “That soft bun with the crisp fish slaps when done properly,” one Redditor said. “Order them freshly made and you’re in heaven,” another agreed.

Arby’s

Arby's fans rave about the seasonal fish sandwich offerings, like the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich. "Arby's fish is the best fish sandwich," one fan stated. "Arbys Fish is actually pretty good. I ask for the fish to be made fresh and I feel like its well worth the wait," another said.

Popeyes

Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich is amazing, customers say. “Last Lent was the first time I had Popeye’s and I gotta say that’s the best one,” one fan said. “Popeyes spicy fish fillet is pretty good!” another agreed.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a simple yet tasty Fish Sandwich, made from Alaskan Pollock. “It’s worth noting that Long John Silver’s is pretty good, but I may be partial due to the fact that they have hush puppies and malt vinegar readily available,” one guest said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a Giant Fish Sandwich combo on the menu that diners love. “The Big Fish sandwich is nearly perfect. it just needs a piece of melted cheese (like the Filet O Fish) and some Wickles on it,” one fan shared.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich is made from White Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading and fans say when it’s made right it’s incredible, but report consistency issues from location to location. “I bought a Big Fish in one small town on a trip maybe a year ago, and it was amazing — as good as any fish sandwich in a high-end restaurant,” one diner said.