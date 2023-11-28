10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Greek Salad

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Greek salad is a classic for a reason. This fresh, vibrant dish of chopped cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and salty feta cheese with olives and a light vinegar-based dressing can be found throughout Greece. But, if you can't make your way to the Mediterranean, the good news is that you can pick up a bowl of crunchy Greek salad in plenty of restaurants here in the United States.

From white-tablecloth establishments to casual diners, the Greek salad fits in at every tier in the restaurant industry. Though the typical elements of this salad remain largely the same, you may come across versions made with fresh bell peppers, onions, or various proteins on top.

We searched for the best Greek salads from popular restaurant chains across the country to help you get a taste of the Mediterranean islands from anywhere. Here are 10 chain restaurants serving up delicious Greek salads.

Just Salad

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 370 cal, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 930 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (11 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 16 g protein

As the name suggests, this fast-casual chain knows its way around a salad bowl. And its Modern Greek Crunch Salad is a satisfying take on the traditional dish that includes organic chickpeas, quick-pickled red onions, and Stacy's brand pita chips for extra savory crunch. It's dressed with a light yogurt-cucumber dressing that's similar to tzatziki and a bit heftier and creamier than the more traditional red wine vinaigrette.

Chopt

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 525 cal, 21 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 1070 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (6 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 10 g protein

Though this salad chain has rotating seasonal menu items, the Chopt Greek Salad is a year-round staple. It's made from a base of crunchy chopped romaine lettuce with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, sliced olives, crumbled feta, and (again!) crushed pita chips. You can add chicken, falafel, or wild-caught shrimp on top for extra protein, and the salad is dressed with a simple vinaigrette. One great thing about ordering from Chopt is that you can always further customize your bowl with toppings like avocado, hot peppers, or even bacon. Make this Greek salad your own!

Cava

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 600 cal, 42 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1730 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 37 g protein

This Mediterranean fast-casual spot has a stunning Greek salad that goes big on protein. The base of romaine and arugula is topped with a generous scoop of fluffy hummus, chopped grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, creamy tzatziki, and a classic Greek vinaigrette dressing. This is one of the highest-protein Greek salads on this list, as it comes standard with chicken and hummus.

Tender Greens

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 800 cal, 58 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 920 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (7 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 45 g protein

If you're after protein for lunch, Tender Greens goes above and beyond with its colorful Greek salad (called the Mediterranean Steak) by topping it with thinly sliced flank steak. It's tossed in a fresh and citrusy lemon vinaigrette that cuts through the richness of the feta. Plus, this salad is made with delicate farm baby greens and gets extra pops of sweetness from colorful bell peppers that set it apart from other chain-bought salads.

Fresh & Co.

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 800 cal, 58 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 920 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (7 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 45 g protein

Fresh & Co.'s Modern Greek Salad with chicken is technically a side salad on the menu, but it offers a nice amount of satiating protein from diced roasted chicken breast. Otherwise, it's a simple combination of tomatoes, cucumber, feta, red onion, and kalamata olives, dressed with oil and vinegar. This is a smaller serving than entrée salads, so it makes for a healthy midday snack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saladworks

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 280 cal, 18 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 1650 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

You can order the Classic Greek salad from Saladworks in multiple ways. You can turn it into a warm grain bowl over the chain's Supergrain blend. You can serve it over radiatore pasta. You can fold it into a portable wrap. Or, you can just eat it as-is. The dish features the usual suspects (romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, and a savory Greek vinaigrette), but you can add chicken or shrimp for protein or spice things up with banana peppers.

Crisp & Green

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 560 cal, 25 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 1570 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 39 g protein

This fast-casual chain, which has locations throughout the country, has turned its Greek salad—called the "Ahh…Greek Out"—into a more substantial meal by using a base of warm brown rice. You'll also get juicy roasted chicken breast, hummus, and crushed pita chips in the mix. As for the tomatoes, Crisp & Green roasts them for an even juicier, sweeter addition.

Grabbagreen

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 270 cal, 20 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 1030 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 4 g protein

Grabbagreen's Mediterranean bowl is simple but satisfying and made with quality ingredients. The dressing is a unique sweet-tart pomegranate sauce you won't find on other Greek salads (plus pomegranate is a great source of antioxidants). The salad is also topped with fresh mint for an herby surprise.

Tossed

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 264 cal, 21 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 451 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (4.9 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 6 g protein

The Greek salad at salad chain Tossed is loaded with mix-ins and toppings, including sliced grape tomatoes, diced cucumbers, kalamata olives, and green peppers. As you'd expect, everything is tossed in a Greek-style vinaigrette that coats each bite to add a pop of vinegary acid and mouth-coating olive oil. This bowl is also lower in sodium than many other Greek salads, which is a plus if you're watching your intake.

Freshii

PER SERVING (1 bowl) : 264 cal, 21 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 451 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (4.9 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 6 g protein

Freshii is a salad chain that prides itself on offering the freshest ingredients, and its Greek salad lives up to the promise. The dish is made with shredded romaine—which is easier to scoop and eat than larger chunks of lettuce—crumbled feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, diced red onion, tomatoes, and the chain's classic Greek vinaigrette.