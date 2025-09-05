7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meat Lover’s Platters

If you’re craving steak, chicken, pork or even seafood but want as much as possible in one sitting without going to an all-you-can-eat place, there are great options available, whether it’s a steakhouse or a BBQ restaurant. Guests can choose from a variety of different combos, many which include filling sides including vegetables and pasta-based favorites. So where should you go to grab your next carnivore meal? Here are seven restaurants with the best platters for those who want meat, meat, and more meat.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has great combos and platters including the 7 oz. LongHorn Salmon with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp. This platter contains hand-cut, fresh Atlantic salmon marinated in housemade bourbon marinade with two skewers of our Redrock Grilled Shrimp glazed with smoky tomato butter. This dish is served over rice for those who appreciate a little bit of carbs with their meat.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a great platter which is essentially a surf’n’turf option: The Victoria’s Filet Mignon & Grilled Lobster. Guests can enjoy a tender and juicy thick-cut filet paired with a seasoned and grilled lobster tail. This dish is served with a choice of two freshly made sides so come hungry.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribs

Famous Dave’s

Meat-lovers won’t be disappointed with Famous Dave’s All-American Feast. Each feast contains a full slab of St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins. This meal serves 4-6 people so you know you will be taken care of.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Moe’s Original BBQ

Moe’s Original BBQ has great options for hungry customers, with giant platters that come with cornbread, two sides and a drink. One choice is the Pulled Pork Platter, which contains Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, all served with house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has huge BBQ platters, where guests can choose two or three different combos depending on how much they want to eat. Options include hand-pulled pork, baby back ribs, chicken and more. True meat-lovers will appreciate the Bone Fire platter, which includes Imported Baby Back ribs, sirloin, smoked wings, smoked sausage, chicken breast, potato wedges, grilled peppers and onions, all served on the signature Bone Fire Grill.

Judge’s Sampler

The Judge’s Sampler at City BBQ should satisfy any carnivore: Each order includes brisket, pulled pork, half slab ribs, choice of breast & wing or leg & thigh, two sides, and Texas toast. There’s also a nice variety of sides including baked brisket beans, cornbread, fried okra, cream slaw, and more.

7 Chains Serving the Best Baby Back Ribs

Chili’s

Chili’s Smokehouse Combo 3 is big on protein—we’re talking three different meats served with fries & white cheddar mac & cheese. Guests can enjoy Baby Back Ribs, Crispy Chicken Crispers® and Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage.