10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Seasoned Fries

It's no secret that french fries are one of the most desirable sides on a menu. Salty, crispy, and just a tad oily, these internationally beloved munchies are usually the table's most addictive item. Curly or waffled, straight or crinkled, french fries come in a variety of styles that allow for versatility. Likewise, many adornments play well with these fried potato strings. Sometimes topped with cheese or curds, dunked in aioli or ketchup, or even sprinkled with zesty seasonings, fry toppings keep the fries themselves from getting boring.

Nearly half of all restaurants have french fries on their menus, according to Restaurant Business. This makes sense when you consider that the average American eats about 40 pounds of fries every year. Although the popular side is veritably referred to as a "french" fry, there is still a raging debate over the origin of the starchy snack. While some food historians claim that french fries originated in France, others trace their roots back to Belgium.

Regardless of where french fries first spawned, one thing is true: almost no one dislikes a fry. And while a salted fry always hits the spot, it's sometimes more exciting to get your hands on a plate of more elaborately seasoned fries. Here are some of the best-seasoned fries you can find at restaurant chains throughout the country.

Shake Shack

Spicy Fries With Ranch (Per Serving) : 630 calories , 38 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 1030 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 7 g protein

Nothing hits the spot quite like a burger and fries—and maybe a shake to wash it all down. Few restaurants hit that satisfying trifecta quite like Shake Shack. Unsurprisingly, the popular burger chain slings more than just your average fries when the craving hits. For those who like to walk on the spicier side of life, there are more than just plain french fry options here. Launched this past fall, the restaurant's new Spicy Fries are crinkle-cut and topped with the Shack's own spicy pepper blend and served with a house ranch sauce. Plus, you can always up the ante by adding cheese sauce on top.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Seasoned French Fries : 500 calories , 23 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 1280 mg sodium, 67 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

For more than 40 years, LongHorn Steakhouse has been dishing up tasty slabs of beef to diners across the country. To round out your steak dinner, it's only natural to order up a side of fries to share with the table (or keep for yourself). Although the chain is somewhat elusive in the exact makeup of its seasoned french fries, the restaurant does state that it finishes them off with its signature Prairie Dust seasoning. What comprises this mysterious blend, you ask? Longhorn sells its spice blend, and according to the label, it includes salt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and "spices."

The Capital Grille

Parmesan Truffle Fries (Per Serving) : 350 calories, 18 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 860 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (4 g fiber. 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

Freshly grated cheese and white truffle oil top off the Capital Grille's seasoned fries, an ideal accompaniment to any of its acclaimed dishes. One fan on Instragram described them as "exquisite, crisp, warm and yummy." Parent company Darden Restaurants operates 62 Capital Grille locations throughout the U.S., as well as Mexico and Costa Rica, with its newest restaurant in New York City scheduled to open this spring.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Parmesan Truffle Fries (Per Order) : 750 calories, 43 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 2670 mg sodium, 79 g carbs (8 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 13 g protein

Carrabba's Italian Grill boasts a large menu of pasta, steak, seafood, and more. With more than 200 locations, the American-Italian mainstay is always a solid option when dining out with friends or family. Carrabba's serves up its own brand of parmesan truffle french fries, a common and flavorful fry variety. The earthiness of the truffle balances out the sharp, tangy notes of the cheese, making for an addictive side.

Red Robin

Bottomless Steak Fries (Per Serving) : 360 calories, 16 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (5 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

With more than 500 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Red Robin is known for its burgers and all-American cuisine. The restaurant's steak fries are served with Red's Original Seasoning on top, which includes garlic, onion, and tomato powder, along with oregano, sage, cumin, celery seed, paprika, black pepper, yeast extract, and sea salt. Best of all, customers can score unlimited fries with the purchase of any of the chain's burgers.

Morton's The Steakhouse

<span style="font-weight : 400">Matchstick Parmesan & Truffle Fries (Per Serving): 890 calories

Originally famous for its hamburgers, Morton's is now known for its wide array of steaks. There's a reason why steak and fries are such a dynamic duo—they go great together, and it's always a bonus to dip those fries in the au jus. Morton's serves its seasoned fried spuds with a healthy sprinkling of parmesan cheese and truffle seasoning. "I'd eat these every day if I could," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Truffle French Fries : Nutritional information not available

Who doesn't love a good truffle fry? Del Frisco's sets the bar high with its iteration of these well-seasoned munchies, with many happy customers singing the side dish's praises. One X user wrote that if they had to pick a death row meal, it would be a ribeye and truffle fries from Del Frisco's. Now that's some high commendation. Pair that with the high-end experience found at any Del Frisco's location and you can bet you're in for a good meal, fries and all.

The Palm

<span style="font-weight : 400">Italian Herb Hand-Cut Fries: Nutritional information not available

The Palm opened up its first restaurant in New York City in the 1920s. Today, the chain has more than 15 locations, most of which are in the United States, with a few outposts in far-flung destinations such as Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Paying homage to its Italian roots, the restaurant has a menu replete with traditional entrées and European flavors. Accordingly, the Palm's hand-cut french fries are smattered with Italian herb seasoning and are as addictive as they are delicious.

Denny's

Seasoned Fries (Per Serving) : 490 calories – 26 g fat ( 5g saturated fat), 1100 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (8 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

The diner-style restaurant Denny's serves meals at all hours of the day and has locations all over the globe. On the menu? Seasoned fries. One thing not on the menu? What those fries are seasoned with. It's a total mystery. So while you can only speculate about what sorts of spices might adorn those crispy fried potato slices, one thing is certain—customers love them. One such customer posted on X, "All day every day I dream about Denny's seasoned fries," while still another wrote, "Craving: Denny's fries with a side of ranch."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl's Jr.

Waffle Fries (Per Serving) 380 calories, 25 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 780 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

You may know that socialite Paris Hilton is a fan of this fast-food chain, having previously starred in one of its commercials. And she's not the only celebrity fan. From Kate Upton to Heidi Klum to Emily Ratajkowski, many famous faces have lent their talents to a Carl's Jr. campaign. The fast-food conglomerate claims that its waffle fries are seasoned and "fried to golden brown." The chain does not disclose the specific seasonings on its website, but according to the nutrition blog Fooducate, the blend includes garlic and onion powder, paprika, yeast, salt, and other spices, making these crispers a truly unique bite of savory deliciousness.