10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Steak For Two

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you ever found yourself at a steakhouse chain, enjoying your single-serving meal, when all of a sudden, a steak the size of your table is whisked across the restaurant? What you're likely seeing is either a tomahawk or a porterhouse, two cuts of steak that are often served in large portion sizes for two people (or more) to share. These aren't your average 12-ounce cuts of steak. Think bigger—way bigger: 30, 35, and even 40 ounces of top-quality beef, cooked to perfection.

Steak dinners for two are becoming more common across restaurant chains, as hungry customers are looking for a larger portioned meal that can be split, rather than having to order two separate meals. If you and your partner have the same taste in food, or you're just in the mood for a steak dinner, a massive tomahawk or porterhouse may be the perfect solution.

These large cuts of steak are often one of the priciest items on the menu, but when you consider that it's being split by two people, it can actually be a pretty solid bargain, compared to ordering separate meals.

The next time you're heading out for dinner and you want the biggest steak dinner money can buy, consider these restaurants. Each one has a steak large enough for two, and in fact, many are specially designed for just that reason.

1 Ruth's Chris

At Ruth's Chris, diners have a couple of options when looking to go big with their plus one. The menu features not one but two cuts of steak weighing in at a whopping 40 ounces—plenty to share between two people. Ruth's Chris serves a porterhouse and a tomahawk ribeye, both USDA Prime cuts and both 40 ounces. Served sizzling on a heated plate, the steaks at Ruth's Chris stay warm throughout your meal, which is key when dining on such a large cut. Add a signature side dish, and you may still find yourself boxing up leftovers when you're done.

RELATED: 10 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Lamb & Pork Chops

2 Smith & Wollensky

With just 10 locations worldwide, including major U.S. cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami, Smith & Wollensky is a relatively small chain with a big reputation for great steak. One of the "Hall of Fame" menu items at Smith & Wollensky is the Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye. Clocking in at a whopping 44 ounces, this cut is made with black-grade Wagyu and arrives at your table literally swinging on a hook. It's then hand-seared and cut tableside. The website notes that this is "great to share," making it a perfect steak for two. One reviewer noted on Tripadvisor that the Swinging Tomahawk was "​​the nicest meat my husband and I had ever eaten! Absolutely delicious."

3 Black Angus Steakhouse

This West Coast chain serves glorious cuts of beef in all shapes and sizes. When you and your guest are especially hungry, check out the Tomahawk Ribeye Dinner For Two on the menu. Priced around $120, this meal includes a 32-ounce bone-in Tomahawk ribeye with your choice of a starter, soup, or salad, along with four classic sides and a dessert to share.

RELATED: 10 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Martinis

4 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

If the occasion calls for a large steak dinner to share between two individuals, head to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse on Tuesdays. Dinner on those nights includes A Taste For Twosday, a $140 dinner for two. The meal includes a 35-ounce USDA Prime tomahawk to share, which is served with your choice of one of these signature butters: béarnaise, smoked chili, or herbed horseradish. In addition, you get to choose your salads, sides, and desserts. One couple was totally satisfied with their Taste For Twosday meal, sharing on Tripadvisor, "We took advantage of the special and it didn't disappoint! Absolutely delicious. Crisp steak with tender insides cut right off the bone in pieces."

5 Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is a restaurant chain found up and down the West Coast, with most locations found in southern California. The chain is a great option for those looking for a more casual approach to steakhouses. On the menu, customers can find a variety of cuts of steak, including a Prime Tomahawk Ribeye For Two. This 35-ounce cut is built for sharing, and like the other Prime Steaks on the menu, it's prepared with smoked sea salt, garlic confit, and clarified butter. "This was the absolute best steak I've ever had!!" wrote one reviewer on the restaurant's website. "Cooked to perfection and seasoned just right."

RELATED: 9 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Caesar Salads

6 The Palm

The Palm is a small chain of signature steakhouses serving premium cuts of steak along with seafood specialties. Customers hungry for something to split should look no farther than The Palm's Prime Tomahawk Ribeye. The hefty 32-ounce cut of steak can be found on the Butcher's Selection portion of the menu, with an array of side dishes that can accompany it for an additional fee.

7 Mastro's

The menu at Mastro's has more than just USDA Prime cuts of steak, though that is one of the main reasons guests keep returning for dinner. Here, you'll also find selections of sushi and other seafood dishes, but it's the premium cuts of steak that are the claim to fame. Japanese Wagyu and A5 Kobe beef options are plentiful, but for big appetites, diners can split the American Wagyu Tomahawk Chop. Available in both 32 and 40-ounce cuts, this shareable dish is perfect for steak aficionados looking for a memorable date night.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The #1 Side Order at 7 Major Steakhouse Chains, According to Chefs

8 Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Whether you're in the mood for meat or seafood, you can find a signature dinner option at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. The steaks on Joe's menu are hand-carved by master butchers and are "prized for their rich, on-the-bone flavor and melt-in-your-mouth tendernes," according to its website. That includes a 30-ounce Porterhouse steak that is large enough to be split by two people. Add one of its many potato-based side dishes along with a couple of vegetables, and you have the makings of a perfect dinner for two.

9 Morton's The Steakhouse

While not on the regular menu, steak-for-two specials are often limited-time offerings at Morton's. Past specials have included a 36-ounce Tomahawk Dinner For Two and a 28-ounce New York Strip Dinner For Two. These specials also include a salad to start, along with your choice of steak topping and accompaniments. Keep your eyes peeled on the restaurant's website to see when these specials return.

RELATED: 8 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Quality Meat in America

10 Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's menu includes plenty of steak options, from the classic filet mignon to the signature Japanese A5 Wagyu steak. When you're looking for both quality and quantity, the 32-ounce tomahawk is a great choice to share with a friend. This USDA Prime cut of steak can be paired with any number of enhancements, as well as an array of side dishes to make sure you don't leave hungry.