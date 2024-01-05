8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Tuna Salad

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tuna salad has shaken off the stigma it once carried for being a stinky lunch order. These days, tinned fish is growing in popularity thanks to its high nutritional content, great taste, and trendy new packaging.

If you're on board with tuna salad, whether you love yours smothered in plenty of mayo or more lightly dressed, you can find a great lunch anywhere in the country. Sometimes you'll find a tuna salad in a sandwich piled high with crunchy vegetables, and sometimes you'll find it atop a salad. Whether you prefer avocados as an add-on or you like cucumbers for the crunch, there is a tuna salad menu item that'll scratch that creamy, salty, tuna-y itch.

These are the 10 best popular chain restaurants to find delicious tuna salads and sandwiches.

Joe & The Juice

PER SERVING (1 sandwich) : 460 cal, 23 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 1,230 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (6 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

The Tunacado from Joe & The Juice went viral, and it's easy to see why. The sandwich is made with creamy tuna that's not too mayo-heavy, avocado slices, and herby vegan pesto on thinly sliced bread. You can opt for gluten-free bread if you like, or add jalapeños for a pop of heat.

Pret a Manger

PER SERVING (1 sandwich) : 540 cal, 30 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 640 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 28 g protein

Pret a Manger offers high-quality grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch, including a delicate and simple tuna salad sandwich served on thin slices of multigrain bread with cucumbers. This refined lunch is reminiscent of an English tea sandwich.

Panera Bread

PER SERVING (1 whole sandwich) : 740 cal, 32 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 1,710 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (5 g fiber, 6 g sugar),35 g protein

Panera Bread is a go-to spot for lunch across the country, and if you're craving a tuna salad sandwich, you'll be covered here. Panera makes its own creamy mayo-based tuna salad and serves it on thickly sliced black pepper focaccia with crisp green lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and red onions. You can add toppings such as white cheddar cheese and sliced avocado to dress it up further.

Tender Greens

PER SERVING (1 salad) : 650 cal, 51 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 1,210 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (6 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 32 g protein

If you're not a fan of mayo but love fresh tuna, Tender Greens' tuna Nicoise salad is made for you. The bowl features a bed of mixed greens from Babe Farms, sweet cherry tomatoes, creamy steamed potatoes, green beans, salty capers, and olives. The tuna is lightly seared and sliced on top and everything is tossed in a bright sherry vinaigrette.

Wawa

PER SERVING (1 salad) : 440 cal, 29 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 700 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 16 g protein

The beloved East Coast convenience store chain has an extensive build-your-own salad menu, including a popular bowl topped with tuna salad. At Wawa, you can choose from a range of fresh toppings, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and even black beans and salsa if you want to take your tuna in a Mexican direction.

Jimmy John's

PER SERVING (1 sandwich) : 500 cal, 22 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 1,170 mg sodium, 51 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 21 g protein

The national sandwich chain Jimmy John's makes its tuna salad sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and thinly sliced cucumber to keep every bite fresh and snappy. It's served on a fluffy sub roll, but you can swap out the bread for a wrap if you like. Add any of your favorite toppings for more flavor.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

PER SERVING (1 sandwich) : 690 cal, 31 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 850 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (6 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 646g protein

The Potbelly menu includes all of the classic sandwiches, including tuna salad. Its version features a fluffy multigrain sub roll stuffed to the brim with tuna salad made with 100% albacore, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes.

Quiznos

PER SERVING (1 8-inch sub) : 660 cal, 22 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1,850 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 44 g protein

Quiznos serves tuna salad on a crusty sub roll with melted cheddar cheese. It's warm and gooey, and it doesn't skimp on toppings such as ruffle-sliced dill pickle coins and tomatoes. This is one of the larger tuna salad sandwiches from chain restaurants, at eight inches. It also packs an impressive 44 grams of protein.