10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Most Gourmet Mac & Cheese
If there's one crave-worthy dish that unites almost everyone, it's macaroni and cheese. The pasta dish is cheesy, soft, and so comforting. However, some restaurants take this classic comfort food to the next level with additional or unusual ingredients, ranging from briny lobster to spicy jalapeño.
Fortunately for hungry pasta lovers, these gourmet takes on the down-home dish are available at a wide range of popular restaurant chains all across the country.
Here's a look at the most delectable riffs on the classic American staple, available at major dining brands from coast to coast.
The Capital Grille
Calories: 830
Fat: 57 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 1,140 mg
Carbs: 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 25 g
Founded in Rhode Island in 1990, The Capital Grille now has locations in 25 states around the U.S., and is a favorite upscale restaurant that's perfect for a fine meal out. Pair your ribeye or filet mignon with the house made Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese for an indulgent side that is exactly as rich as it sounds.
The Cheesecake Factory
Fried Macaroni and Cheese (Per 1 Order)
Fat: 96 g (Saturated Fat: 47 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 2,140 mg
Carbs: 70 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 40 g
With a multi-page menu offering something for virtually every palate, The Cheesecake Factory actually has two options for gourmet mac and cheese. First, on the appetizer menu, you'll find Fried Macaroni and Cheese. These balls of pasta and cheese are coated with crumbs, fried for maximum crunchiness, and served with a creamy marinara sauce, arancini style. Continue your cheese and carb journey with Four Cheese Pasta, which is a hearty serving of penne pasta with a sauce made from mozzarella, ricotta, romano, and parmesan cheeses, mixed with a touch of marinara.
Bonefish Grill
Calories: 650
Fat: 33 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 1,100 mg
Carbs: 59 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 103 g
Fans love Bonefish Grill for its reliably fresh seafood and great dishes pairing the best of the land and sea, but don't overlook the side of Bacon Mac & Cheese. Creamy cheese sauce is mixed with curly noodles and big hunks of smoky bacon, and then baked with herbs and breadcrumbs for a sensational side that rounds out any meal.
Hash House A Go Go
With locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and New Jersey, Hash House A Go Go serves Midwest-inspired comfort food with a twist, including its take on classic mac and cheese. The traditional version is made with a rich cheddar cheese blended with milk, tossed with noodles, and baked with toasted breadcrumbs. But to make it truly gourmet, add in bacon or Spanish-style chorizo. All three versions are decadent, but chorizo stands out with its spicy kick.
Mastro's Restaurants
This ultra high-end steakhouse chain first opened in 1999, with its Beverly Hills, Calif., location becoming a big favorite for celebrities. While it's known for steaks and seafood, the luxurious menu extends to White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese. Rich with sharp cheddar cheese, Mastro's version has chunks of lobster tossed in the dish, which is then topped with an extra chunk of claw meat.
Homeroom
A small chain based in California's Bay Area, Homeroom serves up over a dozen different varieties of mac and cheese, including creative takes like chicken pot pie and Kogi BBQ short rib versions, but the Jalapeño Popper Mac is a standout. The sauce is made with sharp cheddar, cream cheese, and jalapeños for a kick, and then the dish is baked with a hearty topping of bread crumbs.
Buttermilk & Bourbon
Mac and cheese on its own is a decadent dish that will keep most full for the rest of the day, but New England-based mini chain Buttermilk & Bourbon takes it to the next level. The restaurant serves Baked Brisket Mac & Cheese made with fontina and gouda cheeses, studded with savory brisket, and topped with buttery crumbs and green onions.
Yardbird
This southern-inspired chain, with locations in cities from Miami to Los Angeles, is known for excellent fried chicken and a solid bourbon selection. Of course, few things go better with fried chicken and bourbon than a side of mac and cheese, and Yardbird's version is excellent. Made with an artisanal cheese sauce from five types of cheese, what makes this creamy pasta dish stand out is the crispy herb crust. You can make this dish even more gourmet by adding market price lobster.
Seamore's
With locations on the East Coast, this seafood chain proudly serves sustainable seafood, and that includes some seriously decadent lobster mac and cheese. Seamore's dish contains Maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheeses, breadcrumbs, and chives, and you know the lobster is fresh because the price regularly changes with the market.
Legal Sea Foods
Another chain offering lobster mac at market price is seafood chain Legal Sea Foods. Its Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese actually includes an entire Maine lobster! The dish is made with Vermont cheddar and buttered crumbs that are then placed and baked on top of the lobster. There's probably no more gourmet take out there!