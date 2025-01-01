10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Most Gourmet Mac & Cheese

If there's one crave-worthy dish that unites almost everyone, it's macaroni and cheese. The pasta dish is cheesy, soft, and so comforting. However, some restaurants take this classic comfort food to the next level with additional or unusual ingredients, ranging from briny lobster to spicy jalapeño.

Fortunately for hungry pasta lovers, these gourmet takes on the down-home dish are available at a wide range of popular restaurant chains all across the country.

Here's a look at the most delectable riffs on the classic American staple, available at major dining brands from coast to coast.

The Capital Grille

Nutrition (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 830

Fat : 57 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Founded in Rhode Island in 1990, The Capital Grille now has locations in 25 states around the U.S., and is a favorite upscale restaurant that's perfect for a fine meal out. Pair your ribeye or filet mignon with the house made Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese for an indulgent side that is exactly as rich as it sounds.

I Tried the Mac & Cheese at America's Most Popular Steakhouses & One Is Uniquely Delicious

The Cheesecake Factory

Nutrition :

Fried Macaroni and Cheese (Per 1 Order)

Fat : 96 g (Saturated Fat: 47 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 2,140 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 40 g

With a multi-page menu offering something for virtually every palate, The Cheesecake Factory actually has two options for gourmet mac and cheese. First, on the appetizer menu, you'll find Fried Macaroni and Cheese. These balls of pasta and cheese are coated with crumbs, fried for maximum crunchiness, and served with a creamy marinara sauce, arancini style. Continue your cheese and carb journey with Four Cheese Pasta, which is a hearty serving of penne pasta with a sauce made from mozzarella, ricotta, romano, and parmesan cheeses, mixed with a touch of marinara.

Bonefish Grill

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 650

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,100 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 103 g

Fans love Bonefish Grill for its reliably fresh seafood and great dishes pairing the best of the land and sea, but don't overlook the side of Bacon Mac & Cheese. Creamy cheese sauce is mixed with curly noodles and big hunks of smoky bacon, and then baked with herbs and breadcrumbs for a sensational side that rounds out any meal.

The 12 Healthiest Bonefish Grill Orders—and 5 To Skip

Hash House A Go Go

Nutrition information unavailable

With locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and New Jersey, Hash House A Go Go serves Midwest-inspired comfort food with a twist, including its take on classic mac and cheese. The traditional version is made with a rich cheddar cheese blended with milk, tossed with noodles, and baked with toasted breadcrumbs. But to make it truly gourmet, add in bacon or Spanish-style chorizo. All three versions are decadent, but chorizo stands out with its spicy kick.

Mastro's Restaurants

Nutrition information unavailable

This ultra high-end steakhouse chain first opened in 1999, with its Beverly Hills, Calif., location becoming a big favorite for celebrities. While it's known for steaks and seafood, the luxurious menu extends to White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese. Rich with sharp cheddar cheese, Mastro's version has chunks of lobster tossed in the dish, which is then topped with an extra chunk of claw meat.

9 Steakhouse Chains Where the Sides Are Better Than the Steaks

Homeroom

Nutrition information unavailable

A small chain based in California's Bay Area, Homeroom serves up over a dozen different varieties of mac and cheese, including creative takes like chicken pot pie and Kogi BBQ short rib versions, but the Jalapeño Popper Mac is a standout. The sauce is made with sharp cheddar, cream cheese, and jalapeños for a kick, and then the dish is baked with a hearty topping of bread crumbs.

Buttermilk & Bourbon

Nutrition information unavailable

Mac and cheese on its own is a decadent dish that will keep most full for the rest of the day, but New England-based mini chain Buttermilk & Bourbon takes it to the next level. The restaurant serves Baked Brisket Mac & Cheese made with fontina and gouda cheeses, studded with savory brisket, and topped with buttery crumbs and green onions.

6 Popular Barbecue Chains With the Best Brisket

Yardbird

Nutrition information unavailable

This southern-inspired chain, with locations in cities from Miami to Los Angeles, is known for excellent fried chicken and a solid bourbon selection. Of course, few things go better with fried chicken and bourbon than a side of mac and cheese, and Yardbird's version is excellent. Made with an artisanal cheese sauce from five types of cheese, what makes this creamy pasta dish stand out is the crispy herb crust. You can make this dish even more gourmet by adding market price lobster.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seamore's

Nutrition information unavailable

With locations on the East Coast, this seafood chain proudly serves sustainable seafood, and that includes some seriously decadent lobster mac and cheese. Seamore's dish contains Maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheeses, breadcrumbs, and chives, and you know the lobster is fresh because the price regularly changes with the market.

10 Seafood Chains That Serve the Best-Quality Fish

Legal Sea Foods

Nutrition information unavailable

Another chain offering lobster mac at market price is seafood chain Legal Sea Foods. Its Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese actually includes an entire Maine lobster! The dish is made with Vermont cheddar and buttered crumbs that are then placed and baked on top of the lobster. There's probably no more gourmet take out there!