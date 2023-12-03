9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Lobster Mac & Cheese

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Has there ever been a more perfect culinary combination than lobster with macaroni and cheese? When you're out for a dinner at a fine-dining establishment, this is one side dish (and sometimes even an entrée) that's just too good to pass up.

Maybe it's the marriage of the sweet, buttery lobster with the cheesy goodness of the comforting classic pasta, or maybe it's just the tempting pairing of two decadent treats. Whatever the reason, lobster mac and cheese is a highly sought-after item at many popular restaurants. (Bonus points for a crusty topping where you can break into the ooey gooey cheesiness!)

We scoured the country for the best chain restaurants serving lobster mac and cheese, so all you have to do is order and eat. Some places offer dishes with big chunks of lobster mixed in, while others serve up an entire lobster with your cheesy carbs. Whichever way you like your lobster mac, there's definitely at least one suggestion on this list that is sure to become your new go-to place.

The Capital Grille

The restaurant's description of the lobster mac and cheese is "as magnificent as it sounds," and fans of the Capital Grille couldn't agree more. "Capital Grille has a lobster mac & cheese with a special kind of crunchy, cracker-like topping that is absolutely delicious," posted one fan on Reddit. On its Facebook page the restaurant posted a video of the luscious side dish with the caption, "No one has to know you came just for the Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese." In the video, you can clearly see big chunks of lobster, creamy cheese, and that famous crunchy topping.

RELATED: 6 Popular Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket

Ruth's Chris Steak House

You may come to Ruth's Chris for the steak but you'll come back again and again for the Lobster Mac & Cheese, made with cavatappi pasta, tender lobster, and white cheddar sauce. On Reddit, a fan posted a photo of the dish, which is so widely recognized that fellow posters identified it before they knew where the picture was taken. "I love how you just hadddd to take two bites before taking a picture," commented one person. "Like you wanted to capture the pic, but 'oh my god lobster mac so goood,'" they wrote. "Yea I got a little ahead of myself," admitted the original poster.

Mastro's Restaurants

Mastro's is not playing when it comes to this cheesy side dish. On Instagram the Houston-based steakhouse chain touted its lobster mac and cheese with an alluring picture. "Get ready to savor the irresistible allure of our lobster mac & cheese," the caption said. "That cheese pull," one fan commented. Made with white cheddar, this lobster mac doesn't come cheap. At $40, it has a hefty price tag to live up to!

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Short Ribs

Seamore's

This seafood chain with locations along the East Coast offers sustainable seafood and some seriously decadent lobster mac and cheese. The dish contains Maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheeses, breadcrumbs, and chives. "Oh my I need this!" one commenter wrote after seeing a photo of the lobster-laden dish on Instagram.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's fans know that you've got to get the lobster mac and cheese when you're dining at the upscale chain. The steakhouse posted a photo of the dish with a drool-worthy cheese pull on Instagram, prompting one fan to comment, "Ohhh that cheese!" You might not even think about steak anymore when this dish arrives at the table.

RELATED: 11 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ravioli

Morton's The Steakhouse

Guests of Morton's The Steakhouse love the filet mignon and lobster tail and while the lobster macaroni and cheese may be highly caloric (clocking in at 1360) it's a favorite. "Our Lobster Mac N Cheese is unmatched," the chain declared on its Instagram page. Looking at the photo, it's hard to argue. "Can we talk about that sauce," wrote one commenter. "Everything on your menu is exceptional," added another fan. "The Mac n cheese is so good it brings tears to my eyes when it arrives."

Legal Sea Foods

The Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese at Legal Sea Foods is nothing short of amazing. It includes one whole Maine lobster, Vermont cheddar, and buttered crumbs. One fan on Instagram called the presentation "insane," and she's right: the dish is literally a whole lobster with macaroni on top! "Omg that Mac and CHEESE," one commenter wrote. You may not mind paying full market price for this one!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Pasta Carbonara

Chart House

This seafood chain isn't fooling around when it comes to lobster mac and cheese. "No cheesy New Year puns – just straight lobster mac goodness!" the Chart House posted on Facebook alongside a picture of the dish that would make anyone give up on their New Year's resolutions. "Lobster mac and cheese: Order it now – This is the best mac and cheese you will ever try in your in entire life. I promise!" wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is the place to have a truly indulgent meal, and the Baked Lobster Mac and Cheese should definitely be a part of it. The dish contains a whole Maine lobster plus Tillamook Cheddar. A picture on Instagram perfectly captures its cheesy goodness, loaded with big bites of fresh lobster. "This looks AMAZING!!!!" gushed one commenter.