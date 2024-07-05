The 12 Healthiest Bonefish Grill Orders—and 5 To Skip

For more than two decades, Bonefish Grill has been serving fresh and quality seafood in a casual dining setting. While it's true that fish and seafood are some of the healthiest proteins you can eat, not everything on the Bonefish menu qualifies as "healthy."

A March 2022 review in Nutrients found that higher rates of eating out of the home are linked to poorer diet quality. This includes higher intakes of energy, total and saturated fats, sugar, and sodium—and lower intakes of fiber, dairy, fruit, vegetables, and micronutrients. Eating out at Bonefish Grill is no exception, but by choosing healthy options when you do eat out, you can minimize the poor health effects of enjoying a meal for date night, celebrations, or when you don't feel like cooking.

Keep reading to find the 12 healthiest, dietitian-approved menu items at Bonefish Grill, no matter what you're in the mood for, and five options you may want to skip.

Starters & Sharing

Ahi Tuna Poke

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 35 g

For an appetizer you can feel good about, grab an order of the Ahi Tuna Poke to share. Given its ingredient list of ahi tuna, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and cilantro tossed in a flavorful Hawaiian poke sauce, you'll reap the benefits of vegetables, healthy fats, and protein. Ahi tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and an excellent source of niacin, B12, B6, selenium, and phosphorus. If you plan on eating this as a starter and not your entire meal, split it with at least one other person to reduce the amount of sodium and added sugars.

Soups & Greens

Entree Caesar Salad with Wood-Grilled Chicken and Dressing

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 62 g

The Entree Cesar Salad with Wood-Grilled Chicken and Dressing is a classic salad option loaded with fresh romaine, garlic croutons, and wood-fired grilled chicken. This hearty salad, including the Caesar dressing, has 62 grams of protein, helping you feel full and satisfied from your meal. Often, restaurant salads and dressings are loaded with sodium and unhealthy fats, but this option has just 30% of your daily value of sodium and 45% of your daily value of saturated fat. You can easily reduce both by using less dressing or eating fewer garlic croutons.

From the Sea

Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 840

Fat : 55 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 64 g

Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout features a fresh filet of rainbow trout and artichoke hearts. Rainbow trout is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, with 56% daily value in each 100-gram serving. It's also an excellent source of vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin that 94% of Americans do not eat enough of.

Fish and Chips

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 66 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 2,350 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 36 g

While Fish and Chips may not seem like the healthiest option, Bonefish Grill's crispy cod and French fries are the healthiest option on the From the Dock menu, all of which are heavily seasoned and fried. This may be a good meal to share since each full serving has 102% of the daily value of sodium and 1,040 calories. Split it with a friend and eat your half with a side salad to save on sodium and calories while getting in a serving of leafy greens and veggies to round out the meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

From the Land

Lily's Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 930 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 67 g

Goat cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, and lemon basil sauce make Lily's Chicken an incredibly flavorful and nutrient-rich dinner. Each serving has 67 grams of protein and just under half of the daily value of sodium and saturated fat.

Wood-Fired Grill

Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition (Per regular-sized serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 48 g

High in protein and low in sodium, Atlantic Salmon from the wood-fired grill is an excellent option that can easily fit into a variety of diets and health goals. Each serving has 48 grams of protein and only 10% of the daily value of sodium. Salmon is an amazing source of omega-3 fatty acids, with a 6-ounce serving providing 235% of the daily value. The healthy fats and other nutrients found in fish can have a beneficial impact on your health. A 2021 review published in the Cardiovascular Journal of Africa found that eating two or more servings of fish per week was associated with an 18% lower rate of all-cause death.

Wood-Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 55 g

For another healthy protein option, choose the Wood-Grilled Chicken. This juicy, tender portion of chicken has just 8% of the daily value of sodium and saturated fat each. For a complete meal, pair this protein with a salad or a healthy side option like asparagus or broccoli.

Perfect Pairings

Mahi-Mahi and Shrimp

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 72 g

For a smaller portion of two different mains, the Mahi-Mahi and Shrimp give you a double dose of seafood. Mahi-mahi and shrimp are both lean protein options with just 5 grams of total fat and 1.5 grams of saturated fat. The citrus herb marinade adds plenty of flavor but also a heavy dose of sodium with 49% of the recommended daily value.

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 76 g

For a poultry and seafood combo, try the Grilled Chicken and Shrimp, which pairs the citrus-herb marinade with a wood-grilled chicken breast. You'll satisfy two cravings with a meal that's less than 400 calories and provides 76 grams of muscle-building and hunger-crushing protein.

Sides

Steamed Asparagus

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

To round out any protein option on the menu, order a side of steamed asparagus. This seasoned asparagus is an excellent source of folate and vitamin K and contains prebiotic fibers that help support a diverse and healthy gut microbiome.

Steamed Broccoli

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

An order of steamed broccoli adds just 60 calories to your meal but provides a valuable 3 grams of fiber, which helps you reach the recommended 25 to 30 grams per day. Broccoli is also an excellent source of vitamin C, with each 100-gram serving providing 72% of the recommended daily value. Adequate amounts of vitamin C help support the immune system and collagen production and may even help lower the risk of certain types of cancer.

Dessert

Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

To end your meal with something sweet, try a Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie from the dessert menu. This warm cookie has 180 calories, 18% of the daily value of saturated fat, and 16 grams of sugar, making it one of the healthiest options on Bonefish Grill's dessert menu.

5 Worst Items on Bonefish Grill Menu

Worst: Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Fries

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,580

Fat : 96 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 4,050 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 43 g

As one of the unhealthiest options on the menu, the Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Fries contributes 176% of the daily value of sodium and 105% of the daily value of saturated fat. With more than a day's worth of these nutrients, you may want to skip this meal or share it amongst a few people at the table.

Worst: Blackened Baja Fish Tacos with Fries

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,330

Fat : 68 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 3,300 mg

Carbs : 127 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 50 g

While the Blackened Baja Fish Tacos with Fries offers valuable nutrients from the fish and cabbage, the 3,300 milligrams of sodium contribute 143% of the recommended daily limit for sodium with just one meal.

Worst: Half-Pound BFG Burger with Fries

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,410

Fat : 84 g (Saturated fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 2,550 mg

Carbs : 107 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 57 g

The Half-Pound BFG Burger with Fries includes a half-pound of beef, cheddar cheese, and sauce between a toasted bun and a serving of French fries. You'll get more than a day's recommended limit of sodium and saturated fat, along with 1,410 calories in just one meal. The half pound of beef also contributes 1.5 grams of trans fats. Research has found that small amounts of naturally occurring trans fats are not as harmful to your health as artificial trans fats, but they should still be eaten with caution.

Worst: Drunken Coconut Pie

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 900

Fat : 68 g (Saturated fat: 47 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 52 g)

Protein : 7 g

With 52 grams of sugar, one slice of the Drunken Coconut Pie has as much added sugar as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends for an entire day! And with 900 calories, one slice is likely to contribute more than half a day's worth of calories.

Worst: Key Lime Cake

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 66 g (Saturated fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 152 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 118 g)

Protein : 10 g

I'm all for ending your meal with something sweet when the craving strikes, but the Key Lime Cake has too many calories, too much sugar, and too much sodium and fat to be considered as an end to the meal. Just one serving has more than 100 grams of sugar and 55% of the daily value of sodium.