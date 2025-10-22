I don’t go out to breakfast often, but when I do, I go big. I always arrive at a restaurant with a hearty appetite, ready to scarf down eggs, bacon, pancakes, and whatever else I crave. Is there anything worse than sitting down, ordering, eating, and leaving the restaurant still hungry, despite the fact that you paid a pretty penny for the meal? Luckily, some chains still serve delicious breakfast with a lot of bang for the buck. Here are 7 restaurant chains that still serve huge breakfasts for cheap.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is legendary for its oversized portions, including huge pancakes, three-egg omelets, and country-fried steak platters that could feed two. One of its trademark, larger-than-life dishes is the hearty steak and eggs plate dubbed BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is also famous for offering huge breakfast portions at a reasonable price. The Old Timer’s Breakfast stacks eggs, hashbrown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, with enough food for two meals. The pancakes are also popular for those who arrive with a big appetite.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral

If you have a hearty appetite on the weekend, head to Golden Corral. While the buffet is only open for lunch and dinner during the week, diners love the weekend breakfast buffet, as you can pile on bacon, pancakes, omelets, and more—all-you-can-eat for under $20.

Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House is the best place for pancakes, omelettes, and breakfast meats. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and huge breakfast platters. It is also one of the only restaurants that serve German-style pancakes, like the uber-popular Dutch Baby, my always-order, and the Apple Pancake, one of the reasons there has been a line out the door of this chain for decades. I have never been able to finish a meal there.

Waffle House

The Waffle House is a Southern legend for offering massive portions at a reasonable price. One of the most popular for those with a hearty appetite? The Sirloin & Eggs Breakfast comes with USDA Choice Sirloin Steak (5-oz); Two Scrambled Eggs with Toast & Jelly; choice of Grits, Hashbrowns or Sliced Tomatoes’ “Ive gotten it a few times! It’s definitely a 24 hour diner steak, but as far as 24 hour diner steaks go, I like it!” one diner shared.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Head to Perkins for monster omelets, thick-cut French toast, pancake stacks, and oversized muffins that make every meal feel like two in one. There are a lot of value-driven combos on the menu that keep diners returning for more.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans prides itself on huge portions. The chain even has a menu section devoted to “Family Breakfast.” For example, you can order Brunch for a Bunch bundle serving up to eight people. It comes with a “large portion of farm-fresh scrambled eggs, 12 hotcakes with butter and syrup, 12 strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon, 12 sausage links, a dozen freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, and a family-size portion of home fries.”