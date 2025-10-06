7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Beer-Battered Fish

Beer batter is the perfect batter for deep-fried fish, resulting in a crispy, light, flavorful crust. Many cooks like to add sparkling water to the batter for extra lightness and bubbles, but however it’s tweaked, the beer is king for this delicious batter. Making beer-battered fish at home can be a messy business but many restaurant chains offer this delectable food on the menu. Here are seven restaurants with the best beer-battered fish.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Fish and Chips is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Diners who want a more traditional seafood plate have options like the Golden-Fried Fish, which is served with ketchup and choice of a side. You can’t go wrong either way!

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a delicious Beer-battered Fish & Shrimp Platter available for hungry diners. Each large platter contains three pieces of beer-battered white fish, and four large, crispy beer-battered shrimp. Each plate of shrimp and fish is served with tartar and cocktail sauce.

Del Taco

Del Taco has an iconic Beer Battered Fish Taco on the menu. This delicious taco is made from a filet of crispy, beer-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock, topped with shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce (so good), and pico de gallo. All this goodness is wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Ye Olde King’s Head

Ye Olde King’s Head has King or Queen-sized Fish & Chips on the menu, made with original or beer battered cod. Each portion is served with chips and tartar sauce. “They aren’t kidding when they call it king-sized! Easily the biggest, tastiest battered fish I’ve had. And the chips were fried to perfection,” one fan said.

TGI Fridays

Depending on your locations, TGI Fridays offers up delicious beer-battered Fish & Chips, made from crispy battered fish, seasoned fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. “Featuring perfectly golden, beer-battered fish fillets that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Served with a side of hot, seasoned fries, creamy tartar sauce, and a zesty lemon wedge 🍟,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s has the delicious Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, which is made with “tender white fish fillets hand-crafted in a delicious beer batter, lightly fried to crispy and golden brown.” Each order is served with Homestyle French Fries, coleslaw, and jalapeño tartar sauce for those who like some kick. “The fish and chips at Bennigan’s on Merle Hay is always a 12/10. Great service!!” one fan said.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s serves up a delicious Fish & Chips plate on the lunch menu. Each order is made from ZiegenBock Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, House Made Tartar, and served with Seasoned Fries. The dinner menu also features Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips plate, served with Chesapeake Fries and Tartar Sauce.