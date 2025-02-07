7 Restaurant Chains Where Portions Are Shrinking in 2025

Historically, one of the most drastic differences between dining out in America and other countries has been the portion sizes. The United States has always been known for supersized meals, resulting in food waste and contributing to obesity. Some people appreciate more significant portions. However, according to a 2024 National Restaurant Association report, over 75% of diners would rather have smaller portions for less money. Here are 7 restaurant chains where the portions are getting smaller.

Subway

Subway has always offered 6-inch and footlong subs, with the larger sub a much better value. Many people opt to buy the bigger sandwich and save the other half. However, in 2025, the sub shop launched a snack-focused menu, including $3 hot wraps.

Burger King

Are 10 chicken nuggets two too many for you? Burger King seems to think so.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), which operates 14% of Burger King locations, recently reduced the size of the nugget from 10 to eight to "partially offset inflation" so they don't have to raise the price.

20 Popular Restaurant Chains That Closed Hundreds Of Locations

McDonald's

Redditors aren't too happy with smaller portion sizes at McDonald's. One Reddit feed is devoted to the shrinking McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese, with commenters noting how slender the burger is compared to as advertised. "Pathetic, their prices have shot through the roof and quality and size has plummeted. I've stopped going there!" one commented.

Arby's

Arby's customers are complaining about the dwindling sizes of drinks and fries, despite prices remaining the same. "So I ordered a small combo meal today like I do when I go to Arby's. And the drink was a kid sized drink now. When I complained I was told that Arby's corporate is downsizing all the side portions, so drinks and fries are much smaller while at a higher price (they're actually raising prices, again!). The small is now snack/kid size, the medium is now what the small was, and the large is now what the medium was. Arby's tends to be more expensive than the other chains, but I always felt I was getting a good value. But now they're totally ripping people off," one Redditor writes.

Five Guys

According to customers, Five Guys sizes have also decreased — especially with fries. "There were no more fries in the bag either. I've always just bought a small because they're always overflowing, & the bag is full too. A small is usually more fries than I can eat. I left this meal still hungry," one Redditor wrote, sharing a tiny container of fries. "Five fries," one person joked in a comment.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panera

One of the most popular items at Panera Bread is their You Pick Two. The combo meal comes with a cup of soup with half a sandwich or half a salad. However, several Reddit threads are devoted to the shrinking portion sizes (not prices!) of Panera food.

Chick-Fil-A

Several customers on Reddit have called out Chick-fil-A for reducing the chicken breast portion in their trademark sandwich. "I just ate there last night, the sandwich was comically small compared to just a year ago," one Redditor wrote. Others have complained about smaller waffle fry portions as well.