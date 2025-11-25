5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Gravy, According to Chefs

Whether you pour it, smother it, or dip into it, good gravy has a way of making everything better—and sometimes even elevating an entire meal. While average gravy can fall flat, great gravy can transform a dish, and according to chefs, a handful of restaurant chains are truly knocking it out of the park. From breakfast classics to homestyle Southern comfort, these spots are serving sauces so good they deserve their own spotlight. To track down the very best, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks for his go-to picks. Here are his top recommendations.

KFC

Known for its unique, rich, and savory flavor, KFC’s gravy is so good, there’s several copycat recipes floating around online, but KFC’s will always be the real deal, according to Chef Corrie. “There’s a reason KFC’s gravy is famous: it’s a masterclass in making the most of what you have and turning it into something that tastes good,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s well known that the secret is that they use the fond (the browned bits and drippings) from their pressure-fried chicken to make it. You can’t get the deep, savory, and uniquely poultry-rich flavor that this method makes with just stocks or powders.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

According to Chef Corrie, the Sawmill Gravy at Cracker Barrel is the gold standard for traditional Southern-style pan gravy. “Their menu says it’s a creamy sausage gravy, which means it comes from the fat and browned bits of seasoned breakfast sausage,” he explains. “This makes a base that is very deep and has a peppery, savory taste. The texture is perfect—thick and creamy but not pasty, just like you’d find in a well-run country kitchen.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles

The Cajun Filet Biscuit from Bojangles is well-known, but the seasoned gravy is what really makes the meal. “This isn’t your typical sausage or brown gravy. It’s a unique, peppery, bronze-colored gravy that showcases their Cajun roots,” says Chef Corrie. He adds, “Its unique spice blend, which includes white and black pepper, gives it a gentle heat and depth that cuts through the richness of their fried chicken and flaky biscuits. This makes it different from any other chain.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has rich, beef-flavored gravy that is winning over diners and culinary pros. “It tastes like a beef stock reduction that has been roasted, which means it probably comes from a base of roasted beef drippings and bones,” Chef Corrie explains. “This makes a thick, meaty gravy that tastes clean and savory, without the floury aftertaste that plagues inferior versions. It adds a layer of juiciness and umami that goes perfectly with their steaks and loaded baked potatoes.”

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

If you want a gravy with a bit of a kick, Popeyes Cajun Gravy has a robust flavor with just the right amount of spice. “Popeyes’ Cajun Gravy is a Louisiana dish that features the Holy Trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers, a staple of Creole and Cajun cuisine,” says Chef Corrie. “The gravy itself contains finely chopped vegetables, which shows it is made the real way.” He explains, “It’s thinner and more like broth than a regular brown gravy, but it has a strong, spicy, and fragrant flavor that is the heart of Southern Louisiana cooking. You can pour it over their dirty rice and mashed potatoes, and it’s so good that you’ll want to eat it all the time.”