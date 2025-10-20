4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribs, According to Butchers

When it comes to great ribs, butchers truly know best. These meat experts understand what makes ribs exceptional—from perfect marbling and seasoning to slow-cooked tenderness that falls off the bone. While there’s no shortage of BBQ joints, Eat This, Not That! wanted to find the standout spots and asked butchers to reveal their favorite places and what sets them apart from the rest.

Rodney Scott Whole Hog BBQ

Rodney Scott is internationally known for his whole hog barbecue labor-intensive method that delivers a deep, smoky flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Rodney Scott is a BBQ legend,” says Butcher and Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. “He meticulously sources wood and hogs for his pits.”

He adds, “His whole-hog smoked spare ribs are glazed with a tangy, pepper- forward sauce—finger-licking goodness, perfectly balanced; this is why I call him the King of BBQ.”

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for its commitment to making everything from scratch–you will not find a freezer or microwave in the kitchen. The small chain has also earned a reputation for quality Southern barbecue, warm hospitality, and community-focused values.

“Jim ‘N Nick’s impresses me with their slow-smoked meats and exceptional ribs—fresh meat makes the difference,” says Chef Thomas.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Beloved for its friendly service, authentic slow-cooked, smokey flavor and large portions, award-winning Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is a go-to spot for Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply.

“They stick to the Southern way,” he says. “Ribs are low and slow smoked, the bark is full of flavor and their sauce is enough to raise their taste rather than overpower it.” Gunterman adds, “Every bite speaks of the fact that it was served with attention.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a casual and fun atmosphere that delivers some of the best comfort food. “It’s one of those sleeper spots that always surprises you,” says Gunterman. “Their ribs carry a deep hickory note, the glaze caramelizes just right and the finish has that true pit flavor that’s hard to find in a chain.”

How to Order Good Ribs

Whether you’re ordering takeout or dining in, here’s how to spot quality ribs, according to Chef Thomas, who is also a third-generation Swiss butcher.

“As a butcher, I view the meat differently—evaluating quality, marbling, and tenderness,” he explains. “Depending on the occasion, I choose different ribs: baby backs for an appetizer, spare ribs for a center-of-plate dish, or pork riblets from a country-style pork rib roast for casual gatherings with friends.”

When Chef Thomas orders ribs, the key thing he looks for is marbling. “While we often focus on beef marbling, ribs from pigs are in constant motion as the animal moves, naturally massaging the meat between the bones,” he says. “This finger meat becomes tender and richly flavored.”

He shares, “One of the best ribs I’ve had came from a Berkshire (Black Pig), whose marbling produced exceptional meaty flavors.”