5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken, According to Chefs

Crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor, fried chicken is hard to resist, but not every chain delivers a satisfying meal. Some places serve dry, tough, bland fried chicken, which is a let down and waste of money. To help avoid a disappointing meal. Eat This, Not That! Asked culinary pros their go-to spots. From fast-casual favorites to Southern-inspired joints, these are the chains that chefs say are serving up the best fried chicken in the game.

Bonchon

Bonchon is an obsession for many and with good reason. The Korean-style chicken is hand-battered with secret ingredients that make every bite extra delicious. “Every order of chicken is double-fried giving it an ultra crispy crunch that’s so good,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “The chicken is just always so tender with the meat always juicy,” he notes. Chef Andrew adds, “What really sets it apart is the bold soy garlic sauce that comes with it, just so freaking good–they also provide spicy sauce options which makes it even more exciting.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a Guatemalan fast-food chain founded in 1971 that’s been nationally recognized for its incredible food and it’s another favorite for Chef Andrew. “Their fried chicken is marinated in different types of citrus and a mixture of wonderful spices that enhances the flavor,” he says. “The taste is so zesty, you will always be back for more.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken

From pop-up street food in Los Angeles to a fast-growing nationwide chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken has quickly exploded thanks to its standout food. With more than 700 locations across the country and 2.1 million Instagram followers, the chain started by three friends has achieved massive stardom. “Dave’s Hot Chicken tenders are one of their signature staples and they’re so popular that you’ll find several copycat recipes online, but nothing will be as tasty as theirs,” says Chef Andrew. The spice levels are incredible and their meat is always so tender. I love them!”

Snakebite Roadhouse

Snakebite Roadhouse has two locations in the Joshua Tree, CA area and it’s become a hotspot for locals and tourists. “Their legendary The Bird sandwich is killer,” says Chef Andrew. “Always battered, fresh and fried to order and topped with a slaw–this will always be my go to when I come back,” he notes. “Dion, the owner, also does fresh battered chicken tenders that are meant for kids but it’s a go to of mine–they’re great.”

Popeyes

Famous for its legendary spicy and bold New Orleans-style Louisiana fried chicken, Popeyes is a fan-favorite for many, including Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten “If I were to choose fried chicken, nothing beats Popeyes,” she says. “Their buttermilk marinade penetrates deeply, locking in juiciness, which is then fried to a crisp with beautiful spice and respect.”