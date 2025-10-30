5 Restaurant Chains Seafood Fans Love for Fried Fish Baskets

Getting a fried fish basket at a restaurant is essentially ordering the American version of Fish and Chips—delicious fried fish served with tartar and coleslaw, usually paired with piping hot fries. If you live on the coast and are spoiled for choice with decent seafood restaurants you can probably find good fish baskets whenever you want, but for others seafood chain restaurants will indulge cravings for deliciously battered and deep-fried cod, catfish, haddock, or pollock. Here are five restaurant chains where the fried fish baskets are magnificent.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill‘s fan-favorite Fish & Chips basket is made with crispy cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and served with french fries. “The food is perfectly seasoned and so flavorful. I had my order delivered and the fried fish was still crunchy and yummy,” one happy diner said. Best fried fish and shrimp in the area,” another agreed.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver's is still serving up fried fish that make customers very happy, like the 2-piece Fish Basket Basket containing classic battered Alaska pollock and sides. "The hush puppies, fish and shrimp tasted JUST like they did back in the day. Fresh crispy 😋 so happy we stopped here for lunch," one fan raved.

Applebees

Fried fish fans shouldn’t sleep on the Hand-Battered Fish & Chips at Applebee’s, made with delicious cod. “Their fish and chips is excellent. And you get a ton of food!” one fan said. Check to see if your local Applebee’s has any Friday fish specials!

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can choose from several fish baskets, like the 2 Piece Fish & Fries Combo. “Absolutely amazing seafood fried to perfection. Also the dining room was clean and welcoming. This has definitely become my favorite Fish Fry Friday spot,” one fan raved.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Fish Fry is a fan-favorite menu item consisting of hand-battered fried cod fillets served with tartar sauce and, of course, lemon. Cracker Barrel serves up other fried fish options too for those who prefer catfish, plus fried shrimp and much more. Of course the portions are huge so, come hungry!