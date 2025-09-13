7 Restaurant Ribs Everyone’s Raving About Right Now

If you’re not lucky or skilled enough (or you don’t have the time needed) to smoke your own ribs at home, there are countless restaurants across the United States serving up the most delicious ribs you can get. These eateries and smokehouses pride themselves on the most tasty, high-quality pork and beef ribs, and enjoy a loyal clientele who go back again and again. These fan-favorite spots are so good they’re worth driving out of your way for—just ask the lucky locals. Here are seven restaurant ribs customers are raving about right now.

Dreamland Bar-B-Que

Alabama chain Dreamland Bar-B-Que serves up spectacular ribs, locals say. “The go-to spot for some seriously good barbecue. The place is all about the basics—nothing fancy, just amazing ribs that hit the spot every time. They’re smoky, tender, and covered in that famous tangy sauce that’s the real deal,” one happy customer raved.

Alabama Rib Shack

Alabama Rib Shack in Gainesville, AL is one of the best spots to get delicious, perfectly smoked ribs. “We stopped by here for lunch one day. Folks, I’ve been bbq’ing for 40 years and Pitmaster Jamie has got it down!” one happy customer said. “I saw pictures of his smokers several months ago and knew I had to make the trip at some point in time. I had a combo plate with St. Louis ribs and jerk chicken wow! We also had the pulled pork, tender and tasty. Our sides were collards and mac and cheese. Both well seasoned and delicious.”

Hogtown Smokehouse

The ribs at Hogtown Smokehouse in St. Louis, MO, are next level, fans say. “Phenomenal BBQ! 😋 Brisket was perfect, the St. Louis ribs were falling off the bone, mac and cheese side was great, as was the mustard potato salad,” one customer shared. “St. Louis, MO specifically hogtown smokehouse in dog town has the best ribs I have ever had,” another fan said via Reddit.

Cattleack Barbeque

Cattleack Barbeque in Dallas, TX, serves up delicious pork and beef ribs. “Had to come back, third time in three weeks… The pork belly rib is everything. So much flavor,” one happy customer said.

Bogart’s Smokehouse

Bogart’s Smokehouse in St. Louis, MO, gets rave reviews from hungry customers. “Hands down the most delicious BBQ. I got the ribs which were so tender and juicy and delicious,” one guest shared. “Best Ribs in St Louis, no contest. I have been here three times in the past two months and each time is like the first,” another said.

Slap’s BBQ

The ribs at Slap’s BBQ in Kansas City, KS, do in fact, slap—just ask the locals. “Slap’s has the best ribs! I was skeptical about the long line, but Slap’s operates like a well oiled machine, quick and smooth. My family arrived, ordered, ate and departed all within an hour. I can’t wait to make back to Slap’s!” one guest raved.

Home Team Barbecue

The St. Louis-style ribs at the Home Team Barbecue chain in South Carolina are second to none, customers say. "Food is great, ribs are amazing! (Full of meat!) Service is also good. I'll definitely come back!" one fan said. "They have fried pork ribs they serve with Alabama White Sauce and Devil Relish… amazing. Beautiful tender ribs that are crisped up in the deep fryer. I'm going to need to get a fix soon," another Redditor shared.